7 Times MC Stan Served Us Looks In Bigg Boss 16





Since MC Stan entered the Big Boss 16 house, the 23-year-old rapper kept a low profile. Aside from the usual tiffs with the contestants, MC Stan usually keeps to himself and is one of the coldest contestants in the house. We’re four weeks into the show and yet we still don’t know what his survival strategy or game plan is. While we haven’t figured out MC Stans yet leader game, we have to admit that he really knows how to pull off his fashion game. True to his hip-hop rapper aesthetic, here are seven times MC Stan blew us away with his unique fashion sense. 1. Let’s start with MC Stans hair. MC Stans hair is a statement in itself. His dreadlocks look like a mix between Wiz Khalifa and The Weeknd. He keeps his dreadlocks tied in a bun. The rapper kicked his hairstyle up a notch and colored a section of his hair red. What could be just another dreadlock hair got a new update, thanks to MC Stan. In all honesty, MC Stans hair deserves a separate article. Source: Voting selection 2. MC Stan knows how to accessorize. MC Stan has a signature style when it comes to his accessories. Very often we see him wearing his thick studded chains and constant SLATT choker. During the tasks, one often happens to see rings stacked on all his fingers. The Ka Vaar weekend the episodes show him in his real avatar where he even wears his jeweled HINDI pendant. Source: Twitter Source: Twitter 3. When the rapper met wish Boy. Who says rappers can’t master ethnic fashion? MC Stan sported a desi look for the Diwali episode of Bigg Boss 16. He combined his rapper aesthetic with the ethnic look and wore a red kurta with his accessories. It didn’t look sticky or out of place. TBH, he knew how to do it! 4. MC Stans oversized jackets. The rapper often lets a statement piece do the banging while his remaining outfits stay basic. For example, this oversized bomber jacket. Turns out MC Stan has a thing for this outfit as he has a similar jacket in pink he wore while casting Phone Bhoot has come Big Boss 16. Source: Twitter Source: News18 5. He knows his sneakers well. Most hip-hop rappers are obsessed with their sneakers and MC Stan is no exception. His basketball game is on point. We saw his sneakers in full glory during the courthouse task. We have to admit that MC Stan will go down in history as the coolest lawyer who wore very cool sneakers. Source: Twitter 6. Dress up or dress down, MC Stan does it all. If all of these looks made you think MC Stan is still in costume at home, you’d be wrong. There are times when he makes fashion relatable, especially in his loungewear looks. His casual looks are very anti-fit and very much in line with how current Gen Z dresses. Source: instagram 7. We should have known MC Stan knew fashion when he showed up in this outfit at the premiere. At the premiere of Big Boss 16, MC Stan donned a bespoke blue suit. He completed the costume with his signature accessories and had his dreadlocks tied neatly. It clearly stood out from the other competitors. Source: Navbharat time Big Boss 16 or fashion, MC Stan never follows the herd.

