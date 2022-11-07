Why Fashion Still Uses Toxic Chemicals Forever

Just over a decade ago, top fashion brands set out to eliminate harmful chemicals from their supply chains, an ambitious goal set in response to a damning report by Greenpeace that revealed that rivers flowed pink from industry dyes and chemicals.

The initiative prioritized 11 of the most dangerous chemical groups used in industry, including the so-called eternal chemicals, a particularly harmful group of toxic substances that never break down and have been linked to health risks. health ranging from reproductive issues to cancer. More technically known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, they are used for a range of practical applications, including transforming ordinary textiles into performance fabrics that are resistant to water, stains, oil and even to crumpling.

At the time, concerns were really focused on a select group of PFAS considered the most dangerous and polluting. And big brands have continued to use big chunks of the chemical family, even as scientific research mounts demonstrating its dangers to people’s health and the environment.

They’re surprisingly widely used, said Alden Wicker, a materials science journalist and author of Tincture fora book on unregulated chemicals in clothing coming out in June. [PFAS are] on anything that promises some sort of performance related to staining, waterproofing, or water resistance.

PFAS are still found in a range of athletic, outdoor and performance apparel. Brands such as Patagonia and Canada Goose use them in raincoats and they appear in the manufacturing process of high performance Gore-Tex fabric. Eliminating them presents a colossal industry-wide challenge.

But health scandals in other industries that use PFAS coatings like cookware have raised public awareness of the risks associated with the chemical group and prompted tougher regulations that are forcing the fashion industry to take action.

In late September, California passed a law banning the substances from the manufacture and sale of apparel by 2025, and similar legislation is being considered in states like Maine, Washington and New York. On the other side of the Atlantic, European Union countries are seeking to implement sweeping bans on PFAS in a range of sectors, including textiles.

This regulatory push is extremely important, Wicker said, shortly before the California bill was enacted. I think brands could do it if they were forced to.

The limits of self-regulation

So far, efforts to phase out PFAS have been left to the brands themselves, with limited impact.

Few companies that make successful products have succeeded in eliminating chemicals altogether, and many haven’t even committed to trying yet. Nearly all of the top 30 U.S. apparel and footwear brands assessed by the nonprofit National Resource Defense Council still allow PFAS into their supply chains, and nearly two-thirds have weak commitments to eliminate them, report finds of May.

In the absence of any regulations requiring changes, many companies have made a calculated trade-off between chemical management and performance characteristics, experts said. PFAS coatings that provide marketable benefits still show up, even in products where they are not strictly needed or have limited use, such as running shorts that are frequently washed and therefore quickly lose their coatings, or winter coats worn by city dwellers, not mountain climbers.

Nobody wants to be the first to [take the] jump in and then find out that consumers really saw a difference, said Scott Echols, technical director of Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC), a voluntary industry initiative focused on the responsible management of chemicals. Many brands use its framework to determine which chemicals can and cannot be used in the manufacture of their products.

On November 1, it will add all PFAS to its list of banned substances for the first time. Until now, he didn’t have enough industry support to take more assertive action, Echols said.

The reality is, if we were to just say it’s [banned], we have a lot of brands that would just say, sorry, weren’t going to do it, you’re not being realistic. It’s a balancing act [to avoid] undermining our ability to move them.

Nascent research and development

Another challenge is finding safer alternative chemicals that match PFAS in performance, price, and accessibility.

It’s not helped by the fact that just a few years ago the industry went to great lengths to switch to a form of PFAS that was considered much safer, until research more recent stories show the opposite, a cautionary tale of regrettable substitution, said Boma Brown-West, director of growth at Healthy Building Network, a nonprofit chemical safety organization.

More recent innovations are just entering the market and are still far from being commercialized on a large scale. For example, the first PFAS-free version of Gore-Tex has just hit the market this season, with a handful of brands such as Adidas, Arctyrex and Patagonia featuring the material in upcoming collections.

WL Gore & Associates, the maker of Gore-Tex, said it plans to apply the technology to the vast majority of its fabrics by fall/winter 2025. It’s a decision that will require investment and significant resources to deploy on a large scale, a common obstacle. for PFAS-free innovations. It’s not just about moving a pipe from one production line to another, said Matt Schreiner, consumer fabric sustainability champion at Gores Fabrics Division.

This kind of development will be a boost for brands like snowboard brand Burton, which has eliminated PFAS from 84% of water-resistant products in its latest collection. It aims to reach 100% by 2025, but finding suitable alternatives for its most durable and high-performance gear has proven tricky.

Some brands are moving forward with internal innovation: Canada Goose, for example, has experimented with fluorine-free finishes such as silicone and paraffin wax, with a view to phasing out PFAS by the end of next year. Meanwhile, outerwear company Paramo has adopted water-repellent fiber structures that, just like animal hair, repel water droplets and moisture in one direction.

But scaling innovations remains a challenge, with many reluctant to take risks on expensive new options. The versatility of PFAS and the broad performance benefits create a particular challenge, with no single solution available at scale.

There are alternatives [to PFAS] on the market, [but] like any innovation, these things are often seen as too expensive for the clothes that are produced, said Dio Kurazawa, co-founder of sustainable supply chain consultancy Bear Scouts. The creators of the brands find it difficult to be convinced by the quality, and sometimes its worth.

New rules, new movement

Regulatory measures could finally unlock some of the obstacles that have held back change, experts say.

Any brand operating in California, a major consumer market with a GDP that rivals Germany, has just over two years to figure out how to make products without PFAS (resistant outdoor gear has until 2028, but should be labeled to indicate they contain them). Similar measures are expected to be adopted in other states, if not at the federal level, in the near future.

There are already signs of change. Where in the past brands often insisted on PFAS coatings so they could market the performance benefits, impending regulations and the prospect of ZDHC updates have made them much more open to suggestions for PFAS-free textiles over the years. of the past 12 to 18 months, said Lewis Shuler, chief innovation officer at supplier group Alpine.

Governments in major manufacturing centers are also looking to improve chemical safety. A new initiative launched on October 14 by the United Nations Environment Program and the governments of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan and Vietnam will provide $43 million in funding to improve chemicals management and eliminate substances of concern such as PFAS over the next five years.

Ultimately, however, brands will need to review and deepen their engagement with suppliers to get the chemicals that go into their products under control, Wicker said.

You’re going to have to pay a little more, you’re going to have to work with factories that are willing to be very picky about what they use and how, she said. Historically speaking, a lot of brands don’t want to do that.

For more BoF durability coverage, Register now for our weekly sustainability briefing by Sarah Kent.