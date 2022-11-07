A black dress was the only choice for Victoria at a Spice Girls reunion





More than 25 years after pointing the finger at the Wannabe video in her future LBD signature, Victoria Beckham is still a fan of a classic black dress. To join her fellow Spice Girls at Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday party this weekend, the pop star-turned-designer chose a silky black dress with lace appliques from her own collection. At 1,585, it’s more of an investment buy than her old mini dresses (which were mistaken for Gucci when the nation was in the grip of Spice mania, but were actually Miss Selfridge), but still tick the same boxes as this original staple: simple, dark, effective. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. Victoria’s slip dress was similar to the couture-level metallic silver dress she wore to see her eldest son, Brooklyn, marry heiress Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach earlier this year. Just last week, VB announced that a limited run of the Studio 54-inspired dress was going into production (yours for 2,450, if any chic mothers-of-the-groom were curious). Spices Baby and Sporty also opted for black dresses, with Emma Bunton wearing a romantic number by Rodarte and Melanie C in a sheer paneled mini dress by David Koma, the go-to designer for London revelers. Their teammate Melanie B was also reportedly present at Geris’ birthday party, although Spice fans were sadly deprived of a social media snap of the five girls together. Still, footage of Victoria, Emma and Geri dancing to Say Youll Be There (watch them on presenter Rylans instagram stories while you can), more than made up for it. Friendship never ends, huh?

