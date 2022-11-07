Fashion
My Style: Chih-Hao Yang, Broker, Fulton Grace Realty
Number of years in real estate:
I got into real estate in 2010, doing marketing for a commercial real estate developer. I obtained my broker’s license in 2018.
Describe your look:
Dress to impress for the necessary circumstances; otherwise, I’m all for the comfortable, clean, and stylish look.
What do you consider fashion not to do?
Crocs, unless you’re a little kid, then that’s cute.
What style has come back into fashion that you shouldn’t have?
Low-rise jeans, unless you’re Britney Spears.
Which piece of clothing gets you the most compliments?
My brown Vivienne Westwood coat.
What fashion crime have you committed in the past?
Skipped collars with my A/F shirts in the early 2000s.
Without which fashion accessory do you feel naked?
A pair of sunglasses and my lip balm. I always have 2-3 sticks with me. I don’t want my clients to see my dry lips. My lips are still moist and ready to talk.
Who is your style icon?
Blackpink’s Kim Kardashian and Lisa.
Which decade or period had the best fashion?
I grew up in Asia in the late 80s and 90s. However, I’m really into 80s America fashion. Everything is big and bright for women. 80s menswear is so HOT. I’m thinking of all the outfits and actors from the original Top Gun movie. Drool.
What is the most expensive or meaningful accessory or item of clothing you have ever purchased? Do you still have it?
A few years ago I bought my first Prada bag after closing my first condo. This is a big step for me as I have never bought anything so expensive before with my own money. It shows my growth and independence where I am able to support myself living alone in this country as a first generation immigrant after moving to Chicago in 2003. I still use it to this day. Also, my grandfather gave my father a Rolex watch. The watch is beautiful and timeless, and it will be mine soon, I hope lol.
Which part of your closet do you wear the most?
My United Airlines Polaris Class pajamas. I have over 20 pairs. I wear them to sleep every day.
Does your style reflect your personal brand? If so, how?
I’m pretty versatile when it comes to style. I usually go there looking comfortable and clean/smart, unless it’s an important event that requires me to wear a suit and tie. It perfectly reflects and matches my personal brand where I want my customers to be very comfortable during the buying and selling process. The steps are easy to follow and the process is seamless with me. My customers always come back for more.
What is your style advice for other people in the industry?
Dress comfortably and appropriately. Be yourself. Clients like working with an agent who is good at business and has personality. They probably don’t care less about the brands of your clothes or the price of your shoes and bags. Carrying a Hermes H. Guillochee belt buckle and 32mm leather strap that cost over $4,000 and up doesn’t make anyone a better agent.
