Why is the EU seeking to abolish fashion shows?





Fashion month has passed, with some really eye-catching looks. From Bella Hadids spray dress for Coperni or dear closing the runway for Balmain, there’s no doubt that the SS23 will be remembered for quite some time. However, in the wake of these collections, there has been talk of the European Union reducing fashion shows by 2030 as part of their mission to be more sustainable. The report was first mentioned by Pambianco News and an article has since been shared by NSS Magazine with additional information. It was said that the EU would take steps to reduce polluting production processes and energy waste in the fashion industry, by reducing show times, producing sustainable and recyclable fabrics and using a responsible waste disposal. NSS Magazine also had a quote from the head of the Estonian EU delegation herself, Vivian Loonela, who said the EU needs a sustainable textile strategy, with the aim of diverting as many items as possible from store shelves and people’s closets towards recycling and reuse programs by 2030 This seems like a sensible premise, especially since the article gave the figure of about 11 kilograms of textiles per year discarded by every person in the EU. But since there is little or no published information on this prospect; we don’t know anything about their strategies really other than cutting show times during Fashion Weeks held in the EU (Paris and Milan). A Forbes Article this year, New York Fashion Week listed some of the fashion industry’s biggest sustainability issues, including greenwashing, the Higg index, data protocols and labor rights. One would assume that these things will factor into the EU’s mission to tackle sustainability in the fashion industry, rather than simply limiting the number of shows per week. A good place to look would be the UK Sustainable Fashion Week which was also held this year in September. The event was led by Amelia Twine and Amber Rochette who wanted to create a sustainable yet accessible fashion movement. They used four key themes re-dress, reuse, regenerate, reconnect as the basis of their event which aimed to share skills and knowledge in order to drive social change at the local level. They included sustainability speakers, clothing swaps, mending circles, tailoring and street tailoring workshops, as well as their own fashion shows to create a function the same length as one of the four major Fashion Weeks entirely focused on sustainability. Most fashion enthusiasts will be aware, to some extent, of the lack of sustainability involved in the industry. Despite the value of the clothing industry $1.5 trillion, every step forward seems to be faced with two steps back. He is responsible for more 2-10% of global carbon emissions, being the second most damaging industry to the planet (behind the oil industry) and greenwashing its consumers so they are tricked into believing a company is more environmentally friendly than it is in reality. This alone is without considering major fast fashion brands such as SHEIN which produces up to 10,000 items per day. There is no right answer. There’s no one way to dramatically improve sustainability in the industry, but is cutting back on fashion shows the best decision? In our opinion, no. Brands should consider using more sustainable fabrics like cotton or recycled polyester and nylon in their apparel, carbon neutral fashion shows (like Dior did in 2020) and donating to charities like the Rainforest Alliance. Nearly 150 brands have already joined French President Macrons fashion pact in 2019, is the reduction in EU broadcast schedules just a more extreme extension of that? Maybe. Hopefully more information on their plan will be out soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mancunion.com/2022/11/07/why-is-the-eu-looking-to-cut-fashion-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos