



QUESTION: I know that when I travel I like to be comfortable, but ever since I started flying again, it’s been obvious that people really do wear anything from their closet. What happened to looking presentable when we travel? Could we resume a better dress code? CALLIES RESPONDS: It’s not just a travel outfit. each dress code became more casual and/or changed. For example, “black tie” meant that women had to wear long dresses. This is no longer the case. While I understand there are shocking outfits out there, I think it’s just me getting older. Younger generations dress differently, and that’s normal. Different shots for different people, right? RESPONSE FROM LILLIE-BETHS: My kids strongly disagree with me when I suggest they dress lightly on an airplane. They prefer to be comfortable when traveling, so I think it’s a generational thing. Also, have you noticed how uncomfortable airplane seats are these days and how crowded we all are? At this point, I’d also rather be comfortable, because air travel isn’t the luxury it once was. It can be exhausting and stressful. Even getting through security is a hassle, so shoes that slip on and off easily are a must (though taking them off on a plane violates etiquette standards for everyone). There are ways to dress in presentable casual attire on an airplane. With the excitement I feel about traveling, I wouldn’t want to appear like I’ve just rolled out of bed at least at the start of an airport trip. (The end of a long trip is another matter.) However, you can set these dress standards for yourself but not for someone else. HELENS RESPONDS: It’s always nice to see someone dress up for travel. Some men and women wear jackets as well as pants, and I even saw a few women in dresses. Casual attire for traveling can be both comfortable and presentable. Comfortable shoes are a must as there is a lot of walking involved. There are so many different dress codes available today. Just pick the one that’s right for you and try to avoid looking like you just rolled out of bed. RESPONSE FROM GUESTS: Linda Miller, former fashion editor at The Oklahoman: Air travel is rarely easy and often uncomfortable. Unexpected delays, layovers and cancellations have become all too common. For many people, whether at the airport or in the office, casual and comfortable attire is becoming the norm and increasingly accepted. We’ve probably all seen people stretch the definition of what we think is acceptable dress. But what is acceptable also changes. Distressed jeans with holes and rips are trendy and an accepted way of dressing for most ages. Maybe not accepted by everyone but many. Long gone are the days of having to dress up for air travel. All you can do is dress to your own comfort level. Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include responses from customers of a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is over 20; Lillie-Beth is over 40 and Helen is over 60. To ask an etiquette question, email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/story/lifestyle/2022/11/07/a-reader-asks-why-people-dont-dress-up-to-travel-by-plane-any-more/69617534007/

