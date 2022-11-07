Best Unique Picks for Husband, Brother and Friend to Make Their Special Day Memorable

Best Birthday Gifts for Men: Men don’t express themselves much and keep things to themselves. It then becomes difficult to understand what the best gift for friend, husband or brother. The struggle is real when someone says they’re confused as to which may be the right one gifts for boyfriend. Even if you know them very well and know their likes and dislikes well, you still find a gift for a friend is always confusing and difficult. Some are gadget junkies, so they like cell phones or laptops, while others may like perfumes, clothes, chocolates, etc. With the right and perfect gift, your little effort can bring a big smile to her face. Imagine your brother waking up in the morning to find his long-awaited game or speaker right next to him. His happiness and excitement will make your hard work while the selection of man gift a worthy.

So if you haven’t planned anything yet and are looking for the best gift ideas for men, after much research and hard work, we’ve picked out some of the best unique gift ideas. gifts for men that they will like. You don’t have to go to the store or browse anywhere looking for the perfect men’s gift. Wrap these gifts in beautiful colored paper with your love. Also, don’t forget to write a cute note expressing your feelings or blessings to the birthday boy.

Best Birthday Gifts for Men

Explore the best gift ideas for men and show your love, care and affection on their birthdays. There are many options and we are sure you can find one that suits your brother, husband or friend. Surprise them with an unexpected gift.

Who will say no to Apple products? The iPhone 13 can be the best gift if you have a good budget. If your brother or friend is a gadget lover, Apple will definitely be at the top of the list. The sleek blue color makes this phone attractive and stylish too. So, without thinking and spending too much time, get this gift for men as soon as possible. Available with 128 GB, it will have enough space to efficiently store all its photos, videos, games, etc. The advanced dual camera provides better image quality. Apple iPhone price: Rs 65.999.

Gift ideas for men who like to listen to music are very easy. We assure you that he will love this Bluetooth earphone from Boult. While working, playing or doing workouts, he can easily wear them as they provide a perfect grip. Delivering great sound quality even if it’s on the subway, bus or a busy street, it can listen to music without any distraction from surrounding noise. This gift for a friend can be the best choice with a limited budget. Boult headphones price: Rs 1799.

For a gamer, this Procus VR can be the perfect gift. It enhances your gaming experience by making everything real. Comfortable to wear, it can be easily connected to a smartphone. If your brother has a PS game, getting him this VR headset can make his special day one to remember. Virtual reality is also known to be an excellent anti-stress and fight anxiety. It also develops the brain and skills. After a busy and hectic day when he comes home and plays with VR, it will give me great relaxation. Procus VR Price: Rs 1999.

Does your husband carry a laptop when he goes to the office and his laptop bag is worn out? Then it’s the right time to give her a brand new stylish laptop bag. This gift for men comes in a 15 inch size and is water resistant so he can carry it around even in the rainy season. Designed with durable material, it can also be a nice gift for your dad. The detachable and adjustable PU padded shoulder strap inside the bag can easily convert your bag into a single shoulder bag. Laptop bag price: Rs 1199.

Men love perfume and if your friend also shares the same thought, then offering a pleasant perfume is a must. Nautica offers a fresh and long-lasting aquatic scent. This sweet scent is infused with a rich fusion of dewy moss and refined woody amber. Your friend will be happy to keep it with other branded perfume collections. Even if he goes for a road trip or trekking, it can keep him fresh and smelling good. Nautica Perfume Price: Rs 1920.

If your man likes to be groomed and comes out looking stylish, this grooming kit from Philips can help. These gift ideas for men are presented in a complete care kit for the face, head and body. The 9-in-1 all-in-one trimmer is a must-have for any man. These skin-friendly blades prevent nicks and cuts and give a perfect cut. They are easy to use and offer long battery life. Philips Grooming Kit Price: Rs 1649.

This Woodland sneaker can be the perfect gift for men who love hiking and trekking. If your boyfriend is planning to take his next hike with his friends, this one will definitely be a useful gift for him. These gifts for boyfriend are available in three colors and you can choose according to his choice. Woodland Sneakers Price: Rs 2726.

Again, a great gift for men who love gadgets and also work on the go. As this beautiful Apple iPad is easy to carry, so it can be very useful for your father or brother. He can never frown at this surprise. He will undoubtedly be overwhelmed with joy looking at this gift. For security reasons, it comes with Touch ID. Apple iPad Price: Rs 29,900.

For a fitness maniac who doesn’t have time to go to the gym and prefers to exercise at home, this gym set from Kore is for him. It has 16 kg of PVC weights, 1 curl rod of 3 feet and 2 barbell rods of 14 inches. For a better workout, it comes with a pair of gloves. Your partners can perform all exercises, from lifting to manual exercises. This complete gym set can help her tone her body and keep fit even without going to the gym. Gym set price: Rs 1249.

Buy these pants for your stylish friend and ask them to wear them to their birthday party. These regular fit pants are perfect and can be worn for both casual and formal purposes. Available in multiple colors, you can choose according to your friend’s choice. These can be great gifts for men if you’re on a budget. Pants Price: Rs 779.

Make life easier for your brother or anyone else by buying this smartwatch from Noise. The lightweight design comes with a screen size of 1.4 inches. There are multiple sports modes and it can also monitor your health. Apart from all this, you can also track your steps and calorie count. This waterproof smartwatch is available in many colors to choose from. Noise smartwatch price: Rs 1899.

