Meet Rae Joseph, the entrepreneur transforming the circular fashion market – Emirates Woman

Rae Joseph, Chief Curator and Managing Director of 1954 Vintage, discusses sustainability and circular fashion in the luxury market.

What does the first 30 minutes of your day look like, your morning routine?

I like to get up early to take my time to practice my morning rituals. I usually start my day with a five minute morning meditation followed by a short reading. I am currently reading Eckhart Tolles A New Earth. I then do a morning stretch to allow my body to wake up properly and then take a solo morning walk with a cup of coffee. Once back I am fully awake, clear and ready to face the day.

How did you come to the vintage collection?

I started collecting vintage by coincidence when I was 15 or 16. My sisters and I were taking a coffee break after a day of shopping in New York, and sat next to the owner of one of the most fabulous vintages. showrooms in New York. We chatted and he offered to take us to his showroom. We walked in, fell in love and the rest is history. Since that encounter, I have been collecting vintage and traveling twice a year to hunt for unique vintage finds around the world.

What was the catalyst for your work with 1954 Vintage and how has it evolved under your direction?

I have always been a vintage lover and collector. It’s something I’m associated with in my circles to such an extent that they would ask me to find pieces for them and dress them in vintage for specific occasions. That said, I always kept vintage collecting as a secondary passion, because letting law focus on a secondary passion was too big a risk for me. Until the day when, drowning in a legal file, it fell on me! Regardless of how successful my legal career was, I knew I would never forgive myself for not giving my passion a chance to explore new possibilities, and that’s exactly what I did. I’m happy and proud to say that under my leadership, the brand has brought vintage fashion to the Gulf in a way that has never existed before: a way that suits their palate, a way that lives up to it. , close and personal. We have also partnered with major luxury e-tailers regionally and globally to bring vintage fashion closer to local customers. Including partners like Ounass, for whom we launched the vintage segment, a segment that continues to thrive to this day, and Farfetch, for whom we were the first vintage partners in the region.

How have you found social media has supported brand growth?

Education and awareness is one of the main challenges of vintage, so social media was the perfect way to introduce customers to vintage and help them understand its value and magic.

Did you have any mentors along the way and if so, what knowledge did they impart?

Regarding the vintage, unfortunately not. What we were doing was new to the market, so there weren’t many people to advise us, especially in the vintage area. However, we have taken inspiration from successes around the world and viewed them as fuel to move forward and continue.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Go for it! Follow what you like. Follow what makes your heart sing.

Are there particular brands and pieces that you buy that are popular with customers season after season?

Best-selling brands vary seasonally and are affected by what’s happening in the fashion industry; however, some brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel are consistently top sellers.

What have been your biggest challenges to date and how have you overcome them?

The biggest challenge is education and awareness of vintage: what it means, its value/why it’s special, and how it’s needed as the fashion industry seeks to become more sustainable. For many clients, vintage remains a concept, an idea, something they hear about or see on red carpets. Only a few buy and own a vintage outside of what their mothers or grandmothers passed down to them. Although it’s much better now that vintage is becoming more and more popular, we still have work to do, but we’re up for the challenge. It will be worth it! With a shift in focus towards sustainability and the resale market, luxury brands are also turning to resale and vintage offerings.

What do you think of this fashion and circular fashion?

I think it’s fantastic. Unfortunately, fashion is one of the biggest polluters on our planet, so celebrating and encouraging circular fashion is something I will always support. Seeing luxury brands resell their old collections is great for the environment and the industry as it reinforces the value of vintage and legitimacy in the eyes of many customers who are still skeptical about buying vintage or pre-loved pieces. . I completely agree. More the merrier, the merrier!

What advice would you give to budding entrepreneurs who want to take a similar step?

Follow your heart, listen to your instincts and get to work!

