How long do hot air dryers take to dry clothes?

How long does it take for clothes, even denim and heavy fabrics, to dry on a heated dryer? (Picture: Getty)

Heated air dryers might come in handy this winter as a way to dry your clothes indoors.

They are cheaper than running a clothes dryer, for one thing, which is useful to know amid the cost of living crisis and constant concerns about the price of our energy bills.

But these electric products can also make your clothes dry warm and toasty, compared to other dryers.

So how long do they take to dry your clothes, exactly?

Here is a quick and useful guide.

How long do hot air dryers take to dry your clothes?

Well, it entirely depends on the amount of clothes washed and the type of fabric they are made of.



Hot air dryers are an alternative to clothes dryers (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

Depending on the retailer, it can take as little as two hours for underwear or four hours for cotton t-shirts and shirts. john lewis.

Its website also notes that it all depends on the amount of washing and the fabric of the clothes. thicker materials like jeans and knits will take longer.

in the washa washing blog says: On average, lighter cotton or linen garments will take four to five hours, and thicker, heavier garments like sweaters could easily take 10 hours.

Plus: Cost of living



If you need your clothes to dry faster, run the washing machine with an extra spin cycle or try to squeeze out as much moisture as possible before putting everything on the dryer.

Using a cover can also help speed up the drying process!



How much do heated air dryers cost to operate? Financial experts at USwitch Told metro.co.uk: Based on our calculations for a 300 watt model, this will cost 10p per hour to operate a heated dryer based on the new October rates.

What is the maximum time you can leave clothes on a hot air dryer?

It is generally recommended not to leave a dryer heated overnight for safety reasons.



In summer you can dry clothes outside, but when winter comes a hot air dryer can be a good option (Picture: Getty)

However, some models may allow it. Lakeland says you can for its range of Drying: Soon heated air dryersfor example by describing them as safe enough to be left on overnight.

Overall, it’s best to read the manufacturer’s instructions for your specific dryer and follow them.

Many models also come with a timer function, meaning you can set it to turn off after a certain time, some of which will allow you to keep the dryer on for up to 12 hours.

Again, it’s best to check your product’s instruction manual and stick to what it says.

MORE: Do hot air dryers save more energy than using a clothes dryer?



LEARN MORE: How to redeem your 400 energy bill voucher if you have a traditional prepaid meter



MORE: How to Maximize Time in Daylight While Working in Winter



Follow Metro on our social networks, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Share your opinions in the comments below