The Best Fashion Moments From The White Lotus Season 2







The starfish print yellow swimsuit. BIG/HBO Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan, a stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband Cameron (Theo James), captured the essence of summertime bliss with this nautical-themed yellow one-piece. Shop a similar look here.

The printed buttonhole. BIG/HBO Speaking of Theo, when his character Cameron, a hugely successful businessman from a wealthy family, arrived in bright orange at the White Lotus, we knew there were more fashion moments to come. Sure enough, he didn’t disappoint with his printed button-up shirts (like the one above) and bold blazers. Shop a similar look here.

The pale blue dress. BIG/HBO With a look that almost rivals her expression, Aubrey Plaza, who portrays Harper Spiller, absolutely epitomized this fierce cut. Shop a similar look here.

The classic skirt and the short variation. BIG/HBO Our Sicilian locals, Mia (Beatrice Grann) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) have served as care after care before. With two very different aesthetics, Mia opted for a classic denim skirt and a white t-shirt while Lucia opted for a straight out of the 60s mini skirt and a bright yellow crop, the girls never fail to disappoint. . Shop a similar look here.

The red mini dress with straps. BIG/HBO Proving our point of their endless services is that head-spinning red number that Lucia absolutely had, and Simona said Vulturethat it was one of her favorite looks of the whole season. I was shaking when I put it on, she said, because I’ve been in this business for ten years and I realized that we were about to start the crazy experience of this show. Shop a similar look here.

The pink dress, the matching chiffon scarf and the bug-proof sunglasses. BIG/HBO All that’s missing from this look is a decorative glass of Aperol Spritz in Jennifer’s hand, as she well and truly stole the show with her sunglasses, sweet pink dress and matching chiffon scarf in her reprising role. of the fragile heiress Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. Shop a similar look here.

The floral print cady dress, the pink clutch and the sunglasses. BIG/HBO Did you really think we’d stop at just one look from Jennifer? This floral-print cady dress paired with a hot pink clutch and Versace sunglasses has us booking our next ticket to Italy. Shop a similar look here.

The beautiful trouser suit. BIG/HBO She expects nothing less than perfection from her staff, and Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) has set herself the same standard, it seems, with an endless supply of fabulous pantsuits to strut the streets. of Sicily. Shop a similar look here. Stream The White Lotus now on BENEFITlive and on-demand with a 14-day free trial. Start your free trial here.



