Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Black Dress at 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock Kendall Jenner, 27, wowed in a sheer black and silver dress at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, Calif., on November 5. The model posed on the carpet at the star-studded event and looked confident and gorgeous in the fashion choice, which was black at the top and silver at the bottom. She had her hair loose and parted in the middle and teamed the look with black peep toe heels. More about Kendall Jenner In addition to Kendall, who also shared her look in instagram videos, his sister Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the event and looked just as awesome. The SKIMS designer wore a Balenciaga outfit that included a long-sleeved black leather dress with a turtleneck and gloves. She paired it with black pointy shoes and pulled down her long blonde hair. Before Kendall and Kim marveled at the momentous event, the premiere made headlines to celebrate its 27th anniversary. She meditated in a bikini in a photo she shared on the special day and looked as relaxed as possible. She also enjoyed a cake that read, Happy Birthday Kenny, and sat near letter balloons that spelled the same as she put on a long white dress. thank you for all the birthday love, she captioned the post which included the photos. In addition to celebrating her own trip around the sun, Kendall celebrated her boyfriend Devin Bookers. The basketball player turned 26 on October 30 and she made sure to show him some love on her Instagram story. Her post showed a photo of the two of them with a red heart emoji added in the middle. It was her simple yet loving way of honoring her on this momentous occasion. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Kendall and Devin have been dating for over two years but had a brief breakup in June. A source recently told us the split has only made their bond stronger and they’re trying to make things even more serious with each other this time around. He’s been laser-focused ever since to make her happy, an insider says EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife in July. It’s like they’re back to the honeymoon stage. His friends and family are thrilled to have them back together; everyone would like to see them get married. Related link Related: Blake Griffins’ Dating History: His Longtime Girlfriends and His Romance With Kendall Jenner

