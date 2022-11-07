Slow fashion fans will stage the first shopping bazaar in east Belfast later this month





Slow fashion fans are coming together to hold their first shopping bazaar in east Belfast later this month. A feast of sustainable clothing for men, women and children will be on sale during what promises to be a colorful evening of shopping, music and food at East Block Fashion. The eclectic event will see over 25 designers, makers and pop-up shops gather at Banana Block to celebrate slow fashion in all its locally sourced, repurposed, sustainable and vintage forms. Bargain hunters will be able to choose from a range that includes everything from high-end unique pieces to vintage fashion, streetwear, new designers, stylish jewelry and more. Included will be handbags designed in Northern Ireland by Taylor Yates, menswear from Belfast stalwart The Bureau, handpicked vintage clothes from Strawberry Fields and PastTense, pre-loved womenswear from The Wardrobe, jewelry handmade by Tanya Ireland and children’s clothing. fashion from the new Wild Kind Ireland range. People will also have the opportunity to bring in their old clothes for a swap shop organized by Another World Belfast. The free event will also feature DJs, craft beers, cocktails, cakes and hot food. The first of what is hoped will be many slow fashion events, it has been organized by Little Fox Events, whose owner, Caroline Baker, is no stranger to fashion, having previously created the clothing brand Frankies . The level of interest in clothing and accessories sellers in her marketplaces inspired Caroline to start one that specializes in slow fashion. It’s really important to change the way we buy and to provide a platform in Belfast to do so, she said. Fast fashion is a big weight on our planet. We all need to slow down. We hope to provide an evening to shop more mindfully. It will be an alternative to the high street, supporting local retailers and designers, wearing second-hand and swapping in what you already have. These are concepts that can bring change, but we also have fun doing it. East Block Fashion is at Banana Block on Belfasts Newtownards Road from 7pm to 11pm on November 17

