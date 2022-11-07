Diesel’s FW Collection Skirt Made Twitter Uncomfortable





The Italian luxury clothing company, Diesel, is making a lot of noise on the Internet. You ask why? Thus, the firm has become a subject of debate on social networks for its unique micro-mini-skirt which debuted in brands fall/winter fashion show earlier this year. Diesels skirt that looks more like a belt is being discussed on Twitter for its practicality as it looks very uncomfortable. Before that, let’s know what the Diesel skirt consists of. The skirt having a leather band fixed around the hips would cost $1,000 (82,000 approx). It features the iconic D logo on the front and a Velcro closure on the back. No hook or button, ladies. Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman wore Diesels FW collection skirt for a cover shoot of Perfect magazine. Diesel’s official Instagram handle posted the actress’ photo in August. Look at the image here: A TikTok user, @ageorama, reviewed the skirt while discussing its functionality and ended up deciding that it would come back the same. A Twitter user, @notkenni, posted his video on the platform. Watch the clip here: Here is how Twitterati reacts to it: this new diesel skirt doesn’t look good firstly, and secondly the diesel is not included because if you have a big ass you can’t wear it!! I mean you can but, what’s the point, just being naked. (I’m not saying I have a big ass) x a/a (@albieaddo) November 5, 2022 I can’t believe someone looked at that diesel skirt and thought hmm practical. KM (@bykiramae) November 5, 2022 diesel skirts too hot but only useful for standing. beige (@pYSLrada) November 5, 2022 the diesel skirt is a prime example of people buying crap because of the cost because not only is it impractical, it’s also just plain ugly Duchess (@duchessgifted) November 5, 2022 the diesel belt mini skirt that everyone is talking about on tiktok looks good on the runway, but literally in every other pic i see of it, as everyday wear, it’s hideous.. velcro is a nightmare.. i know it’s a show piece but christ.. it’s just bad (@SwitchWink) November 5, 2022 the diesel skirt looks like a piece of fruit leather lol an idiot (@snakesbian22) November 5, 2022 Bro ppl buying this $1000 diesel skirt and being surprised when it’s a giant wwe belt? spice cabinet (@suthesomali) November 4, 2022 feel sorry for those who purchased the diesel velcro skirt. baby you just spent 1k on a wwe championship belt cass (@casswarrennn) November 4, 2022 This Diesel skirt looks like a wrestling belt. ASF impractical for everyday use Savia (@saviaivas) November 4, 2022 Every time I saw that Diesel skirt, I kept saying it was a fucking belt like that. BELT a big ass BELT Neesie leos groove (@neeeeeeeesie) November 4, 2022 add the diesel skirt to the list of inanimate objects that owe me an apology Candice Tindell (@Can_Diche) November 4, 2022 Why do they use Velcro for the $1000 diesel skirt Cecilia. (@celiart) November 4, 2022 I have major trust issues about wearing this skirt. What do you think? Would you like to try it for fashion?

