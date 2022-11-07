Who was Virgil Abloh and what were his most essential collaborations? – ARTnews.com





Virgil Abloh, who died a year ago in November, made waves and historic in 2018 when he was appointed creative director of the menswear division of Louis Vuitton, becoming the first black designer to hold the position at the venerable French fashion house and one of the few to lead a major European luxury giant. It was a major blow for the creator and DJ, then only 37 years old. The son of middle-class Ghanaian immigrants, Ablohs entered high fashion six years earlier had been marred by accusations of plagiarism and knee-jerk rejection from critics and commentators. But he would soon become a household name, his label Off-White jumping 31 places to become third on the 2017 Lyst Index of the World’s Hottest Brands (it rose to number one on the list the following year). At the same time, Abloh was delivering on his promise to open the door behind him, mentoring many young creators of color through his Post-Modern Scholarship Fundthe NikeLab Chicago Recreation Centerthe online educational series Free game, and more. He invited some 1,500 students to his first-ever show for Louis Vuitton, an event that also drew Kanye Ye West, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion’s best and brightest. I often describe my career as a little Trojan horse: It exists to cross two spaces and allows other people to participate in it, Abloh Told WSJ. Magazine in 2021. Only a few months after this interview, Abloh was dead, beaten down by a rare heart cancer which he hid from the public. The fashion world hasn’t been the same since, and it still struggles to categorize Abloh’s boxless creative output. Abloh himself dismissed the streetwear moniker that often followed his work, challenging it as a racist dismissal of his legitimacy. Systems recognize me as different: they call the work streetwear, they say I’m not a designer, they say it’s not art, the list goes on, Abloh told the hosts of the Ethical Fashion podcast in 2021. I need to tell my own story. . . I don’t wait for a story to come back to know if my work is valuable or not. So far, public opinion has been on Ablohs’ side. Figures of speech, an exhibition of his work spanning music, fashion, architecture and design, has visited five art museums so far and has been greeted with venerable admiration at all of them. The Brooklyn Museum, the first to host the exhibit since Abloh’s death, recently rolled out unique memorial items to its exhibition iteration, running until January. After months of anticipation, Nike has also dropped the limited-edition lime green Air Force 1 Lows designed by Abloh and worn by exhibition security earlier this month, just like the Lows worn in 2019 at the Museum of Contemporary. Art Chicago (blue skies with red accents) and in 2021 at the Bostons Institute of Contemporary Art (a vibrant concern). Unsurprisingly, they are already sold out. Speculation Still brooding over Off-White’s Abloh-less future. Ibrahim Ib Kamara, Ablohs’ stylist, was appointed art and image director several months after Ablohs’ death; the first Off-White collection created under his direction hits the catwalks in early 2023. Louis Vuitton keep greeting the fallen designer, but to date the house has not named Ablohs’ successor. Instead, those who enshrine Abloh’s legacy best will likely be the same enthusiasts he happily discussed via Instagram DMs and framed, rather than the slow-moving institutions he couldn’t help but hang out at. feel that he had snuck out. In addition to founding his own brands, including Off-White, Abloh has collaborated with countless other brands like Equinox, Gore-Tex, Jimmy Choo, Kith, Sunglass Hut and Timberland, to name a few. Below are his six most essential collaborations.

