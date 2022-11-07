Great option to amp up style in an instant



Men look sharp and stylish in blazers.

Whether you want to woo a girl on your first date or strike a deal at a very important business meeting, dressing well is important. Clothing is an extension of one’s personality, and therefore, one should wear clothes that make one look charming and formidable, if need be. A blazer is a highly sought-after piece of clothing when it comes to men’s fashion. It elevates the overall appearance of a man and makes him look clean and neat. There are many options available on Amazon. we curated our favorite picks after navigating through a sea of ​​them. The fine fabric of blazers, their overall look and the beautiful way they give an edge to the personality of the person wearing them is why you should introduce blazers into your existing collection. Get inspired by our picks and if you like them, add them to your cart right away. Scroll down to take a look. SG RAJASAHAB Men’s Slim Fit Formal Blazer

Want to make a stellar first impression during your interview? Then this blazer will do it for you. It comes in a slim fit and looks flattering. There are two color options in this one – navy blue and black. Crafted to perfection, this one is made from high quality, super skin-friendly polyester fabric. It will make a great addition to her wardrobe.

SG RAJASAHAB Mens Slim Fit Formal Blazer (RSBL-103-NAVY-38) 74%

stopped







₹ 1,950





₹ 7,499





Men’s Blazer Peter England Gray

The look and feel of this men's blazer is simply stunning. It comes from an established brand called Peter England and comes in a stunning gray color. The texture of the fabric and the pattern on it are simply stellar and stand out. This blazer is regular fit and can be machine washed. It can be worn at formal events for an elegant look.

Peter England Gray Mens Blazer (PIBZWNSFF74361 42) 50%

stopped







₹ 3,499





₹ 6,999





Van Heusen Men’s Jacket

This men's blazer from Van Heusen comes in a stunning solid black colour. A super smart sartorial option, this one comes in a standard fit. Well tailored and super flattering, this blazer can effortlessly up their style quotient. It is ideal to be worn during formal events and occasions – such as a wedding, a cocktail party, meetings at the workplace, etc. It can be dry cleaned.

Van Heusen Men’s Classic Blazer (VHBZTKULBT97988_Black_40) 11%

stopped







₹ 4,894





₹ 5,499





US POLO ASSN. Men Blazer

If you're a man who likes to stay on top of his fashion and believes in dressing impeccable, then this blazer for men is a perfect choice. It comes in a slim fit and is best to have it dry cleaned. Needless to say, it's for today's fashionable men who firmly believe that clothing is an extension of their personality. A must buy for sure.

US Polo Association Men’s Notched Lapel Slim Fit Blazer (UFBZ0082_Blue_38) 50%

stopped







₹ 3,500





₹ 6,999





Jack & Jones Mens Notched Lapel Blazer Tailored Fit

This blazer from Jack and Jones has a notched lapel collar and a slim fit. Its material composition is 77% polyester, 20% cotton and 3% elastane. What stands out and is interesting in this garment is the color of this blazer and which is called Winetasting. A super slim and stylish clothing option, this blazer for men is a must buy.

Jack & Jones Men’s Slim Fit Notch Lapel Blazer (2122275006_Winetasting_50) 60%

stopped







₹ 2,804





₹ 6,999





Prices for men's blazers at a glance: Blazers Price SG RAJASAHAB Men's Slim Fit Formal Blazer 7,499.00 Men's Blazer Peter England Gray 6,999.00 Van Heusen Men's Jacket 4,894.00 US POLO ASSN. Men Blazer 6,999.00 Jack & Jones Mens Notched Lapel Blazer Tailored Fit 2,804.00

