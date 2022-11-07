Blue Demons sweep Villanova in dominant fashion

Going into Friday night’s game against the Villanova Wildcats, the Blue Demons were looking to break a two-game losing streak. Tied with Villanova for eighth place in the Big East Conference, DePaul quickly took an early lead but could never pull away.

After taking an 18-15 lead and taming the momentum, the Wildcats took a well deserved time out. They immediately responded by taking a 19-18 lead, before DePaul responded in kind, moving up 22-20. Tied at 22, the Blue Demons finally managed to put the game away, scoring three quick points.

Junior outside hitter Jill Pressly led the scoring for the Blue Demons with six kills, while freshman hitter Taylor Underwood and sophomore middle tackle Aly Kindelberger added three kills apiece.

The start of the second set was eerily similar to the first, with DePaul quickly jumping into the lead. Yet this time around, the Blue Demons were able to build on their lead.

We made a change of sub on serve, said head coach Marie Zidek. We brought Sierra Ellison into the game, and she gave us a nice spark from the service line. This put Villanova in big trouble with her first swing attack, and we were able to dig a lot of easier balls when she was back behind the service line.

Villanova took the first point, but DePaul quickly took control of the driver’s seat and never looked back. They scored five straight points to go up 5-1 and were able to extend the lead to 16-9.

A few games later, Villanova took a time out to try to regain momentum but to no avail. The Blue Demons then won the second set 25-19 in dominant fashion.

In the first set we made a few unforced errors, not what we normally do,” Pressly said. In the second set, we said we needed to tighten things up, fix mistakes and make sure everyone was doing their job.

With his back against the wall, Villanova scored the first three points of the third set and quickly took a 6-2 lead. Undaunted, the Blue Demons scored five in a row to take a 7-6 lead. From there, it was a back-and-forth affair with no team backing down.

The momentum is huge, sophomore setter Maggie Jones said. I think when you’re like that [6-2]you just have to try to stay calm and regain momentum as quickly as possible.

Leading 15-14, DePaul scored an early point, but Villanova head coach Josh Steinbach contested the call, which was upheld. The failed challenge marked a change of momentum as DePaul immediately took a 20-15 lead. Trailing 22-18, Villanova took a timeout and scored two straight points, but DePaul slammed the door, winning the third set 25-20.

Pressly led the scoring for DePaul with 19 kills, while right lead hitter Bailey Nelson also finished in double digits with 14.

As for offense, it depends on where the blockers are, Pressly said. Sometimes I go where the blockers aren’t just to find open seams. I just try to find different ways to score and keep my opponents on their toes, so they don’t know where I’m going.

Behind the scenes of DePaul’s relentless attack was Jones who facilitated the ball with ease.

I just try to involve all of my hitters as much as possible,” Jones said. I like to watch blocking matches on the net, and if there’s a weak blocker, you want to attack them. Next, be sure to change play calls so the defense doesn’t see the same play twice.

Full of confidence, DePaul was able to build on his momentum, sweeping Georgetown 3-0 on Saturday night. The Blue Demons will be in action again next Saturday as they travel to take on Connecticut at 12 p.m. CST.