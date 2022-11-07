Fashion
Blue Demons sweep Villanova in dominant fashion
Going into Friday night’s game against the Villanova Wildcats, the Blue Demons were looking to break a two-game losing streak. Tied with Villanova for eighth place in the Big East Conference, DePaul quickly took an early lead but could never pull away.
After taking an 18-15 lead and taming the momentum, the Wildcats took a well deserved time out. They immediately responded by taking a 19-18 lead, before DePaul responded in kind, moving up 22-20. Tied at 22, the Blue Demons finally managed to put the game away, scoring three quick points.
Junior outside hitter Jill Pressly led the scoring for the Blue Demons with six kills, while freshman hitter Taylor Underwood and sophomore middle tackle Aly Kindelberger added three kills apiece.
The start of the second set was eerily similar to the first, with DePaul quickly jumping into the lead. Yet this time around, the Blue Demons were able to build on their lead.
We made a change of sub on serve, said head coach Marie Zidek. We brought Sierra Ellison into the game, and she gave us a nice spark from the service line. This put Villanova in big trouble with her first swing attack, and we were able to dig a lot of easier balls when she was back behind the service line.
Villanova took the first point, but DePaul quickly took control of the driver’s seat and never looked back. They scored five straight points to go up 5-1 and were able to extend the lead to 16-9.
A few games later, Villanova took a time out to try to regain momentum but to no avail. The Blue Demons then won the second set 25-19 in dominant fashion.
In the first set we made a few unforced errors, not what we normally do,” Pressly said. In the second set, we said we needed to tighten things up, fix mistakes and make sure everyone was doing their job.
With his back against the wall, Villanova scored the first three points of the third set and quickly took a 6-2 lead. Undaunted, the Blue Demons scored five in a row to take a 7-6 lead. From there, it was a back-and-forth affair with no team backing down.
The momentum is huge, sophomore setter Maggie Jones said. I think when you’re like that [6-2]you just have to try to stay calm and regain momentum as quickly as possible.
Leading 15-14, DePaul scored an early point, but Villanova head coach Josh Steinbach contested the call, which was upheld. The failed challenge marked a change of momentum as DePaul immediately took a 20-15 lead. Trailing 22-18, Villanova took a timeout and scored two straight points, but DePaul slammed the door, winning the third set 25-20.
Pressly led the scoring for DePaul with 19 kills, while right lead hitter Bailey Nelson also finished in double digits with 14.
As for offense, it depends on where the blockers are, Pressly said. Sometimes I go where the blockers aren’t just to find open seams. I just try to find different ways to score and keep my opponents on their toes, so they don’t know where I’m going.
Behind the scenes of DePaul’s relentless attack was Jones who facilitated the ball with ease.
I just try to involve all of my hitters as much as possible,” Jones said. I like to watch blocking matches on the net, and if there’s a weak blocker, you want to attack them. Next, be sure to change play calls so the defense doesn’t see the same play twice.
Full of confidence, DePaul was able to build on his momentum, sweeping Georgetown 3-0 on Saturday night. The Blue Demons will be in action again next Saturday as they travel to take on Connecticut at 12 p.m. CST.
|
Sources
2/ https://depauliaonline.com/60801/sports/blue-demons-sweep-the-villanova-in-dominant-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NCJW Designer Dress Days Hosts Hundreds | Local News
- Britain and France in final stages of strait-crossing negotiations
- Sri Lanka Cricket nominates 3-mem panel to Danushka. to investigate
- Manika Batra and Sathiyan achieve record performance in Indian table tennis history
- Howls Moving Castle Fan beautifully cosplays Sophie in a handmade dress
- New Madrid earthquake zone report highlights earthquake insurance gap – InsuranceNewsNet
- PM Modi unveils Indian G20 Presidency logo, theme and website
- Check-in Sharks Early Season Outlook
- Olivia Wilde’s LACMA Gala Cut Includes Sequin Dress and Latex Gloves
- Billie Jean King’s ‘pet peeve’ is Wimbledon’s ‘terrible’ all-white uniform policy
- Boris Johnson’s resignation honors set to cost Brits £559,000 a year | Politics | New
- Dress for Christmas like a pagan