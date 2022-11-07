I write this for men who want to be good at sex

Some of the men reading this column don’t particularly like me.

And that’s an understatement, considering there are guys out there who devote entire segments of their week to trolling me online.

Frankly, that makes sense. Much of what I am talking about here is still taboo. My job is often the first time a woman tells them she’s not really good at sex.

Which is a tough pill to swallow when you grew up in a culture that teaches you to equate sexual performance with masculinity; a construct of manhood that is so precarious, we have invented entire narratives to protect it.

The story of the pathologically low female libido, for example, is ubiquitous not because it’s based on science, but because it’s far more acceptable to men.

Research confirms that women want far more sex than their partners realize and spend more time consuming X-rated content than men (at least, according to a decade of PornHub data). It is also women, not men, who are the biggest consumers of sex devices.

The reality that many men don’t want to face is that women love sex. Just not the kind they have in their relationships.

We see this manifesting in sex-starved marriages (which sex therapists typically define as having sex 10 or fewer times a year), a phenomenon we’ve been led to believe is the result of a libido epidemic. broken which, strangely, only seems to affect heterosexual couples. women.

And although we have normalized hasty transactional acts like non-reciprocal fellatio which Sex and Cities Samantha Jones famously described it, saying they don’t call it a job for nothing, and routine quickies (sex that only lasts a few minutes and doesn’t involve foreplay), those exchanges without passion are often evidence of the early stages of sexual dissatisfaction in women.

Of course, sporadic unreturned orals or quickies don’t need to be considered sexual red flags on their own (conversely, they can even rekindle a flat sex life). But a noticeable shift to constantly rushed or performative intimacy, with no mutual stimulation or opportunities for closeness, is almost always a reliable sign that a woman has checked out.

I can tell you that when my husband and I had quickies in the shower only, it was because I didn’t really want to have sex, a female Redditor explains, in response to a Publish in which a man asks if he should worry that his wife only wants effective sex.

[She] really only wants 3-4 minute quickies, mostly in the shower with a vibrator. I’m talking about zero foreplay, touching, kissing, etc. just do it, we don’t even look at each other, confesses the male poster.

It’s an uncomfortably familiar scenario for many women, and something colloquially referred to as duty sex in girlfriend conversations.

In the past, I became like her in relationships where I lost all physical and/or sexual attraction to my partner, reveals another woman.

What happens outside the bedroom is as important as what happens inside the bedroom.

I became like this with my [significant other] because I have no emotional intimacy outside of the bedroom the act itself sucks so at this point I just want to have an orgasm and be done with it, fellow Redditor agrees .

Unfortunately, because we live in a culture dedicated to protecting men’s egos, these devoted, disconnected sexual experiences are disturbingly pervasive among women.

And while myopic male readers interpret my acknowledgment of this truth as an attack on their gender, I don’t believe (and never have believed) that we can simplify this to a problem with men. Especially since we fail dramatically to equip them with the tools to have healthy sexual and relationship experiences with women.

The excitement does not begin for a woman in the removal of clothing, as men are led to believe. It’s a deeply contextual process, powerfully influenced by what’s happening outside the walls of the bedroom, in her relationship.

At the heart of duty, sex is not a woman devoid of sexual desire. She is a woman who feels invisible.

As one Redditor explained to the man who asked her for advice on getting his quickie-centric wife to engage more in sex: Talk to him. In a place that can’t end with sex. Tell her you miss intimacy and connection, can you start dating more, touching more that doesn’t lead to sex, for example. Massages, baths, hand-holding while walking return to square one of romance.

This is not the message that many men want to hear.

Largely because it requires emotional labor that has never been required of them, and an acknowledgment of their partner’s sexual dissatisfaction, which women generally keep men from confronting.

So, as I sign off for another week, I’m very aware that there will be more than a few male readers who won’t like me.

And frankly? It is very good. I’m not writing this for guys with fragile egos. I write it for men who want to be good at sex.