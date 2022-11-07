5 men’s fashion ideas for formal and casual events

When you go out to dinner, attend a party, or attend a formal event like a wedding or fundraising dinner, you want to look and feel your best. If you don’t have a favorite style yet or are looking for new ideas, here are some formal and casual fashion ideas that will make you look stunning.

1. Wear a standard suit

Suits for men are always in fashion, no matter the cut, color or designer, it’s hard for costumes to go out of style. The only time a costume won’t work is when it doesn’t fit you properly.

If you attend a lot of formal events, having a nice, well-fitting suit will go a long way. You probably won’t even need to buy multiple costumes, although you can if you prefer variety. However, most people won’t really notice or care if you wear the same costume to multiple events, especially if those events are spaced out and not on consecutive days.

2. Opt for a button-down shirt and jeans

Of all the casual outfits you could wear, nothing will be as comfortable (or mainstream) as wearing a button-down shirt with jeans. If you’re looking to blend in rather than stand out, this is your go-to fashion.

You can wear jeans and a button-up just about anywhere, including restaurants, bars, and some clubs that allow jeans in their dress code. You might even be able to wear this outfit to a wedding if the dress code for the guests is casual. Don’t forget to tuck in your shirt to make sure you look clean.

3. Get a themed casual outfit

The general definition of casual is anything that is comfortable as long as it is appropriate for the event. By this definition, casual can take on many different looks, depending on the event. That’s why it’s a good idea to have several types of casual outfits in your wardrobe.

To start, get a few pairs of Dickies work pants. They may be a little stiff at first, but they’re more comfortable than dress pants and they’re sturdier. They also look professional, but not overdressed. You can wear these pants with a polo shirt or a button-up shirt.

Speaking of polo shirts, get a few different collared shirts in a variety of colors so you always have an appropriate color when needed. Try starting with white, black, blue and gray. Stay away from bright colors like red, orange and yellow. You will probably never have the opportunity to wear them.

For button-up shirts, get long-sleeved and short-sleeved shirts that are at least white, black, and light blue. These are the most common colors for button down shirts, and having them in long and short sleeve options will give you options for different weathers.

4. Start a tie collection

Do you have a collection of ties? Otherwise, start building a collection today. If you’re someone who only has one or two suits, or you just don’t like the idea of ​​having more suits and having them fit perfectly, you can keep your look fresh by changing your tie. Your suit, no matter what it looks like, will fade into the background when you wear a bold and eye-catching tie.

The best part is that you won’t need a bunch of costumes to make you look different. Your whole look will change depending on your tie. Change your tie, change your look. It’s so simple. Even better, ties are cheaper than suits. You can even get beautiful ties for less than $20.

With ties come bow ties, so don’t forget about these great additions to your tie collection. Bow ties can be both formal and casual, depending on the style and the event.

5. Get at least formal attire

Are you invited to formal events but never show up because you don’t have the right outfit? If you’ve always wanted to attend a formal event, now is the perfect time to prepare for the next invite.

Even if it’s been a while since your last invitation, it’s a good idea to have at least some formal attire in case you’re invited to another formal event in the near future.

Be prepared to dress to impress

Now that you have new clothing ideas, start creating your wardrobe with the options that suit you. With a decent wardrobe, you’ll be ready to impress whether you’re heading to a casual or formal event.