Can North Carolina finish the job? Or will the Big Ten break through?





The Big 12 continues to fly high. Unlike the Big Ten, the Big 12 have several reasons to feel good. The last two national champions have come from the league, with Baylor cutting the nets in 2021 after beating an undefeated Gonzaga side in the Finals and Kansas overcoming a huge deficit against North Carolina last season. (Another Big 12 team, Texas Tech, lost to Virginia in overtime of the 2019 National Championship Game.) At the start of this season, five of the league’s 10 teams are ranked in the top 25. Kansas had to replace early NBA players Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, as well as big man David McCormack, one of the heroes of the championship game. But Jalen Wilson is poised to be a star, Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar is a proven Big 12 commodity and rookie Gradey Dick is a sharpshooter. Baylor fires guards LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler and adds star rookie Keyonte George, giving the Bears arguably the best guard trio in the country. Coaching in our league is fantastic, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, who was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in September, said in a recent interview. If a guy retires or moves on, a Lon Kruger comes into play, Huggins added, referring to the recently retired Oklahoma coach who was replaced by former Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser. , last season. Lon Kruger can really coach. And then Lon retired and moved on, and they brought in another guy who can really coach. The Big 12 is expected to add Brigham Young University, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida next July, then lose Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in the summer of 2025. Baylor coach Scott Drew asked KenPom.com to analyze the new league and the site determined that the new Big 12 with its future members would be the strongest men’s basketball conference in the country, ahead of the Big Ten.

