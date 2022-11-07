Billie Shepherd shows off baby in maxi dress as she and hubby Greg host first dinner party

She is currently pregnant with her third child.

And Billie Shepherd showed off her blooming baby bump on Sunday, as she shared a slew of snaps from her first dinner date at her new mansion.

The pregnant reality star, 32, and her husband Greg, 35, paid 1.4 million for the Brentwood property, before tearing it down and building their own dream home.

Glowing: Billie Shepherd showed off her blooming baby bump on Sunday as she shared a slew of snaps from her first dinner date at her new mansion

After moving in last month, the family of four have settled into the new place and have now hosted their first dinner party.

Billie posed with Greg and his mother Suzie Wells, in a figure-hugging brown maxi dress that perfectly displayed her bump and ample cleavage.

Her blonde tresses were styled in a chic bob and she sported a face full of glamorous makeup.

Captioning the series of snaps, she wrote: “Our first dinner in the new house. The first of a long series’.

Boasting five bedrooms, the property has a swimming pool, home gym and a full-size wendy house.

Greg has also added a ‘men’s cave’, converting the original garage into a gym and games room, while there will be a playroom for their two children.

Work began on the home in January 2021 after months of delays due to row planning with their new neighbors.

Last month, Billie shared a photo of her and Greg outside the front door of the house as they finally moved in – writing “we made it!”.

Settling into the house, the family enjoyed a sweet night together as they filmed Nelly and Arthur jumping onto their new bed, putting on matching pajamas.

“Ups and downs and LOTS of arguments along the way. I can finally say it was worth it in the end, the number of times someone said this to me during the construction of this house…sometimes it seemed impossible, but it was so worth it,” said she explained.

The star admitted in March that she wouldn’t have bought the mansion if she had known what a “headache” it would be.

Billie said: “Now someone else has also told us that we should probably think about tearing down the house and starting all over again, it becomes one thing after another.”

“We are almost a year now. It would have been nice to know this six to eight months ago, because if we have to demolish the house, it means that we will have to apply for a building permit again and start this process again.

“I don’t regret buying the house, but if I had known it would have taken over a year to find a builder, I probably wouldn’t have done it because I didn’t know how long. things take.’

Home sweet home: Billie, Nelly and Arthur have all settled in this week, sharing snaps from the first night

Billie and Greg have shared the happy news that they are expecting a third child in June as they enjoy a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.

The couple have been together since September 2011 and got engaged while vacationing in the Maldives in 2014.

Billie and Greg returned to the Indian Ocean paradise island for their wedding, marrying in March 2019.