In the fashion industry, a fine line between collaboration and collusion





In the spring of 2020, during the oldest and darkest months of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of executives and clothing designers started talking tentatively about disrupting some of the hidden practices of the global fashion industry. During several Zoom calls, they talked about tearing up the schedule which requires fall models to be shown in the spring and spring clothes in the fall. Others suggested delaying traditional discount periods and cutting mid-season sales, which eroded profits. Finally, what if they could come together to improve the efficiency of their industry to avoid the mountains of unsold goods and the wider waste issues that were contributing to the environmental toll of fashion on the planet? In May 2020, they released a proposal in an open letter, called the Forum Letterquickly followed by a second initiative called Fashion rewiring.

We find ourselves faced with a fashion system that is less and less conducive to true creativity and ultimately serves no one’s interests: neither designers, nor retailers, nor customers and not even our planet, read the open letter signed by designers whose Dries Van Noten, Erdem Moralioglu, Joseph Altuzarra and Missoni as well as executives from retailers like Selfridges in Britain and Mytheresa in Germany. We wanted to think boldly and hope to find common ground with industry peers tackling similar issues. Ambitious declarations never led to the changes envisioned. But they have sounded the alarm bell in Brussels. Last May, European Union antitrust regulators conducted dawn raids on several unnamed fashion houses, a move they described as a preliminary investigative step into alleged anti-competitive practices. In a statement, the European Commission wrote than the targets may have broken the rules against fixing prices and potentially creating a cartel. The targets ? Reuters reported these are designers and executives who signed the 2020 fashion transformation statements. People from several of the companies speaking on condition of anonymity due to the potential litigation confirmed that they had been contacted. The companies declined to comment, and the European Union has not publicly identified the targets. The investigation raises questions about how a notoriously cutthroat industry can make itself more efficient and sustainable without violating antitrust regulations aimed at preventing collusion.

Signatories from the high-end fashion world shared many common complaints in the open letter. Fast fashion constantly undermined its business model while third-party retailers could scale back their designs at any time of the year. These pressures, they said, were forcing them to mindlessly produce and sell more and more, draining profits and attracting environmental critics. To be sustainable and competitive at the same time proved impossible. Enough was enough. But cooperation on these issues, including environmental, social and governance topics, known as ESG, can be interpreted as crossing the line into illegal collaboration and stifling competition, analysts said. There’s absolutely a tension between antitrust and ESG, said Hill Wellford, a former chief of staff for the Justice Department’s antitrust division who now leads the government’s antitrust investigations team at the cabinet. attorneys Vinson and Elkins. Many ESG policies would have the effect of increasing prices and reducing quantity. Several client consortia have called me to make deals for environmental purposes, he added, and I have to tell them it’s dangerous.

A wall of silence The silence on this issue has spread from the people and organizations that signed the 2020 proposals to some of the world’s most powerful luxury conglomerates like LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy and Kering (none of them signed on the proposals), whose multi-brand portfolios strongly influence the functioning of the fashion system. Their wall of silence underscores an industry-wide reluctance to publicly discuss issues that could push them into the crosshairs of law enforcement, as well as plot culture and political wars.

On the regulatory side, there is a discussion of how to consider companies collaborating to promote environmental good. There’s a big debate in antitrust law about what you’re trying to accomplish and what view you take, said William Kovacic, director of the George Washington Universitys Competition Law Center and former chairman of the Federal Trade Commission. . Is it a consumer point of view or a point of view on the well-being of citizens? What we consider before using anonymous sources.Do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source. In the United States, these conflicting goals have become increasingly political. Republican officials at the state and federal levels have become vocal in their resistance to ESG principles, saying companies are being pressured into adopting unprofitable policies. They use antitrust as a way to pressure them to temper or drop these targets. According to Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, the ESG movement is an effort to weaponize corporations, to reshape society in ways voters will never approve at the ballot box. With the midterm elections just days away, as Republicans prepared to shift the balance of power in Congress, Senator Cotton and others wrote to law firms last week to warn them to prepare for an imminent review of ESG efforts by preserving records for future investigations.

Congress will increasingly use its oversight powers to review institutionalized violations of antitrust laws committed in the name of ESG, the Nov. 3 letter said.

Good intentions, bad legal advice The fashion industry is under fire for practices such as burning or destroying unsold stocks or sending them to landfills in the Global South. At the same time, the Rewiring Fashion proposal mentioned that some brands quickly copy our designs, bringing them to market in cheaper disposable fast fashion, as a problem to be solved. The Forum Letter and Fashion Rewiring proposed changes to produce fewer unsold products at the end of the season to encourage sales at a high price. And there would be efforts to reduce waste in fabrics and inventory as well as business travel, with increased use of digital showrooms and fashion weeks. These ideas may have raised concerns among antitrust authorities as to whether they violated certain aspects of European Union Antitrust Laws which prohibit agreements which have as their object or effect the prevention, restriction or distortion of competition. In particular, the rule refers to agreements on fixing prices, limiting or controlling production and technical development. Why would fashion companies limit collections or sales periods? said Professor Kovacic. Imagine car dealerships agreeing to limit sales. Suppose they all say, Well raise prices because that price signal will prevent overconsumption. The line between good intentions and potential antitrust violations becomes fine, he said.

Some European competition authorities have begun to consider how sustainability goals might fit into antitrust laws. In the Netherlands, the competition authorities have recently established a road map for greater collaboration among agribusinesses seeking to build farm-to-fork food chains without fear of regulatory retaliation. The European Commission has proposed a similar approach for other consumer industries in Europe. The Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s influential conference, held this month in Singapore, was called Collective Action on Common Ground and promoted the idea that the urgency of fashion’s sustainability challenges would only be solved through collaboration and partnerships. And climate finance researchers from Oxford University, Harvard University and IMD Business School in Switzerland, writing recently in harvard business review, has had more than 150 business collaborations on net zero, carbon accounting, sustainable investing and more across a range of sectors, including apparel and agriculture. They noted that such collaborations have been shown to produce valuable results, but pointed to some legal pitfalls related to anti-collusion laws. Among other things, the writers said: Talk to your lawyers. Two Brussels-based antitrust lawyers said that many of the topics discussed in these fashion industry documents would likely have raised concerns among regulators. Companies coming together to discuss a common vision are great if the common vision is about sustainability, said one of the lawyers, who asked not to be named because the company had fashion brands that were clients. It’s certainly not great if the conversation has been about pricing.

Collaboration versus collusion Many of the brands involved in the 2020 proposals were small, independent businesses in an industry dominated by conglomerates that have more resources to focus on an ever-changing regulatory landscape. Yet the financial and reputational risks are significant for all: the European Commission can impose fines of up to 10% of a company’s global sales for violating competition laws.

And brands could complain of being pressured by regulators on both sides, as the United States and the European Union consider regulatory proposals to foster greater sustainability in the textile and fashion industries, with fines for those who do not comply. Some critics, however, said regulators had not gone far enough to allow companies to collaborate, given the urgency created by the climate crisis. In-house lawyers at big companies who really want to be sustainability leaders see antitrust as their biggest hurdle, said Amelia Miazad, a sustainability capitalism expert and founder of Berkeley Law’s Business in Society Institute. Companies cannot continue to produce products for consumers in the future unless they are able to collaborate. But some industry watchers remain concerned that sustainability goals could be used to justify anti-competitive discussions or agreements. Mr. Kovacic, the former regulator turned professor, said collaborating to address sustainability issues could be a slippery slope. I am wary of taking these paths, he says. The way to do that is to make the proposals more transparent and have a public consultation where companies flesh out those arguments. I’d rather have a full conversation outdoors than a secret CEO meeting at an airport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/07/fashion/fashion-industry-antitrust-sustainability.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos