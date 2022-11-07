Carrie Underwood Models ‘Huge’ Corset Wedding Dress for 30-Acre Plantation Nuptials



















Carrie Underwood wedding: The country music star married Mike Fisher in 2010 wearing a ‘huge’ Monique Lhuillier wedding dress.

country music star Carrie Underwood and Canadian hockey player Mike Fisher has been married for 12 yearsbut her wedding dress is just as memorable today as it was in 2010. WATCH: 10 controversial celebrity marriages: Victoria Beckham, Pippa Middleton and others divided the nation The couple exchanged vows at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation, a former hunting plantation turned five-star resort in Georgia, with three pools, five championship golf courses, a rustic barn and views of Lake Oconee, offering the perfect setting for a wedding. Loading player… WATCH: Carrie Underwood reveals surprising details of her home life with husband Mike Fisher The bride looked stunning in an “enormous” Monique Lhuillier wedding dress which the designer described as “big and magical”. Adorned with a huge 3,000 handmade silk organza flowers sprinkled with crystals, it featured a sweetheart neckline, a sheer paneled corset that fell to her hips, a pink satin sash that highlighted her waist, and a full skirt. She paired it with a 40-carat diamond and a white gold tiara created by Johnathon Arndt as a gift from Mike. The sparkling accessory sat on Carrie’s pretty blonde bun and secured her long veil in place. RELATED: NCIS’ Pauley Perrette’s Dark Love Life Revealed READ: Photos from Good Morning America stars’ weddings: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more Carrie looked stunning in a Monique Lhuillier wedding dress for her 2010 nuptials She was seen walking hand-in-hand with her new hubby, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo, with a pink floral arch in the background. “The wedding dress was huge,” she said People of her first outfit. “I wanted to put on my boogie, so I had to change.” Her second outfit from the same designer was reportedly a cocktail dress, and while she didn’t share photos, we imagine it was just as spectacular. The couple are parents to two sons Carrie and Mike met in 2008 through Carrie’s bassist, Mike Childers. They went on their first date on New Year’s Eve 2008, and just a year later Mike proposed at Carrie’s parents’ house with a stunning halo ring. Rumored to have cost $150,000, the ring features a round-cut yellow diamond with a band of pavé diamonds. After their wedding, they hosted sons Isaiah, seven years old, and Jacob, three. READ: Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein marries Jessica Parker Kennedy in intimate farm wedding Read more HELLO! American stories here

