Quality underwear that supports charity

Bombas is best known for its socks, but the brand also produces exceptionally high quality underwear.

For every pair purchased, Bombas will donate them to the homeless community.

Nearly a decade into its business, Bombas has become the internet’s favorite sock brand, and for good reason. Between the exclusive design for comfort and durability and its social mission to donate a pair of socks for every pair sold, there’s a lot to like about the brand.

Over the years, Bombas socks have become one of our most recommended products on Insider Reviews, and now the brand is adding a new product: underwear.

After socks, underwear is the second most requested item in homeless shelters, so it made perfect sense for Bombas to choose this as their new product category. Everyone deserves to have clean, good quality, well-fitting underwear, and that’s what Bombas wanted when designing their complete underwear collection.

With everything from comfortable cotton modal underwear to active underwear that wicks away moisture and dries quickly, Bombas’ new line includes styles to suit a variety of uses. Below, we break down our experience testing different types and styles of materials.

Size and Fit

After testing Bombas underwear, we found that most styles ran slightly small. If you are between two sizes, we recommend that you choose the larger size. The only exception is the Bombas women’s seamless styles, which are true to size.

Cotton Modal Underwear Review for Men

pumps





Sizing options: S-3XL

Made from 46% cotton, 46% modal (a natural material made from beech wood fibres) and 8% elastane, Bombas Cotton Modal underwear offers the breathability of cotton, the softness of modal and the right amount of stretch for comfort. Some of my favorite everyday comfort and loungewear pieces, from tees to lounge pants, use modal for that silky feel, so I was happy to see it used by Bombas for their underwear.

Amir Ismael / Initiate





The material itself is soft against the skin, but other design elements like minimal seams, no tags and a wide waistband also add comfort. I love that my underwear has a fly and Bombas’ diagonal fly is unlike any other design I’ve seen; it provides easy access and does the job.

Personally, I only wear boxers, but you will also find looser cuts boxers, the trunks with a shorter inseam, and briefs crotchless. Amir Ismael, senior reporter

Men’s Active Underwear Review

pumps





Sizing options: S-3XL

If you’re looking for better-equipped performance underwear or just want a more durable design, the Active Underwear is the pair for you. They are made from 86% recycled polyester and Bombas active underwear has a significantly lower carbon footprint than cotton modal blend. Using quick-drying, moisture-wicking micro-mesh, the Active Underwear is designed to keep you cool and dry (because the last thing anyone wants is sweat-soaked underwear).

Although they don’t have a fly like cotton modal underwear, active underwear does have an active support pouch to keep things in place and reduce friction in your groin. Other features such as the Active Comfort waistband and snug leg opening help keep the underwear in place when you train or move.

At $34, Bombas Active underwear is a few dollars more than cotton modal underwear, but it’s worth the extra cost for anyone on the go. Amir Ismael, senior reporter

Women’s Cotton Modal Underwear Review

pumps





Sizing options: XS-2XL

You really can’t go wrong with any of Bombas cotton modal underwear. It is soft, comfortable and does not fray in the wash. There’s nothing super special about it, but that’s all you can really ask for from underwear. I’m also a fan of the lace belt because it stays hidden under clothing. It’s nice enough that I’m buying more, and it lives up to the quality you’d expect from Bombas. Ashley Phillips, former style and beauty editor

Women’s Seamless Underwear Review

Sally Kaplan / Insider





Sizing options: XS-2XL

Bombas’ seamless underwear is really soft and comfortable, but I’ll note that it’s a thicker material so even the thong wouldn’t necessarily be my first choice to wear under a fitted dress or a pair of leggings. It’s also super stretchy: I’m used to sizing all underwear, but the material makes it true to size. Ashley Phillips, Former Insider Reviews Style and Beauty Editor

I tested the high waisted version of this underwear and it is my go-to under flowing dresses. The material is thicker, as Ashley noted, but I appreciate the feeling of having extra coverage under my flowy outfits. I love that there’s no tag to bother my lower back, and the seamless nature means there’s no annoying digging. The belt is basically an extension of the underwear, so it’s comfortable and flexible but doesn’t come down. Sally Kaplan, Editor, Insider Reviews

Women’s Invisible Active Underwear Review

Sally Kaplan / Insider





Sizing options: XS-2XL

Active No-Show underwear comes in two styles, the strap and the branch. Both feature textured, grippy detailing on the inside intended to keep the underwear from shifting when worn under leggings or other activewear. Personally, I didn’t find the textured details to be particularly helpful, but I love the silky feel of the underwear. If you feel more secure in high-waisted styles, I wouldn’t recommend this pair, but if low-rise is your usual choice, this is a comfortable option that I would definitely recommend. Sally Kaplan, Editor, Insider Reviews

The bottom line

All in all, Bombas underwear is just as awesome as the socks they are known for. They are carefully designed to be comfortable and durable, two equally important elements for the essential clothing we wear every day. While they’re a bit more expensive than some underwear we’ve tested, they’re not the most expensive either, and knowing that Bombas will donate a pair to those in need makes every purchase worth it. the penalty.

