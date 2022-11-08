Four collections to note from Taipei Fashion Week





Taipei Fashion Week returned this month, first showcasing the Spring/Summer 23 collections via a themed group opening show before the unveiling of participating designer collections, all with a focus on sustainability. Read on as we recap four of the SS ’23 collections featured by some participating big names. handsome man Rickie Chen and CHIH-I Tu de be homme presented a show called CV & Stylish, showcasing versatile, genderless fashion that isn’t tied to sizes or seasons. For Spring ’23, the streetwear-leaning brand has doubled down on simple, sophisticated and versatile basics that will appeal to fans everywhere. DOUCHANGEE Designer duo Dou Teng-Huang and Chang Lee, Yu-Ching were back with a collection blending natural, traditional and spiritual references for Spring/Summer 2023. The result is “A Maze of Time,” which wipes the slate clean and resets the brand as it enters a new post-pandemic world; one where clothes are delicate and soft without sacrificing strength and presence. oqLiq Fashion meets function at the oqLiq brand, and the Spring ’23 ‘Aura Protection’ collection was no different. On this occasion, designer Hong, Qi chose to focus on water-resistant and moisture-wicking pieces that wore prints and patterns like plaid, camouflage and chevrons with zippers and zippers. contrasting details. Seivson Designer Shen, Zi-Qin doubles down on the DNA of the Seivson brand, with a collection of attainable yet ambitious pieces that are structured and standout for everyday living. New this season is the introduction of a screw cap logo, because as the designer says, “screw caps are so ordinary, yet essential for everything from crafting a table to an airplane. I expect Seivson to be like a screw cap: essential for customers, whether it’s a small accessory or on a garment in a big fashion show. To find out more about the designers of all seasons and the runway collections, go totpefw.com. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookandinstagramto stay up to date with all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

