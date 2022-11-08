Kendall Jenner looks stylish in a tight black dress after having breakfast at Bubby’s

Fashion
Kendall Jenner made a fashion statement as she stepped out in New York on Monday.
The 27-year-old model-turned-businesswoman looked both sporty and sophisticated as she wore a long sleeveless black dress with trainers.
The effortlessly stylish reality TV star covered her eyes with rectangle-shaped sunglasses during her Big Apple outing.
The 818 Tequila founder appeared to be in high spirits as she took advantage of the unusually warm east coast weather with a friend.
She walked comfortably in a pair of navy Adidas Samba sneakers with yellow stripes.
And the megastar, who just celebrated her birthday, threw a small, dark tote bag over her shoulder.
Kendall wore small huggie earrings, which showed when her long brown hair blew in the autumn breeze.
Her locks were styled in a center part as they flowed down her back in a smooth, straight style.
The long dress covered her 5ft 10in frame, cropping her ankles and showing a bit of her skin.
The form-fitting look accentuated his slim waistline and he had a modest neckline that covered his chest.
Jenner went for a less is more approach by skipping a necklace, rings and bracelets.
Her short, natural nails have been buffed in a fall-appropriate burgundy color with a glossy finish.
Last week, the Hulu star took to social media to thank her fans for their birthday wishes.
Sharing a carousel of snaps from the occasion, she wrote in the caption, “thank you for all the birthday love.”
She added a red heart emoji as she garnered ten million likes from her 263 million followers.
The superstar, who has a long-term relationship with NBA player Devin Booker, looked ethereal in the photos.
The PLANKartistic director was dressed in an ultra-feminine white babydoll with a square lace neckline.
In one photo, she posed in the backyard of the family’s Palm Springs mansion with dreamy skies and a swimming pool behind her.
Another image showed her relaxing on a plush sofa under a banner of balloons that read “Happy Birthday Kenny.”
She also shared a birthday cake with the same description, adorned with large golden candles.
