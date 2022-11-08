Kendall Jenner looks stylish in a tight black dress after having breakfast at Bubby’s

Kendall Jenner made a fashion statement as she stepped out in New York on Monday.

The 27-year-old model-turned-businesswoman looked both sporty and sophisticated as she wore a long sleeveless black dress with trainers.

The effortlessly stylish reality TV star covered her eyes with rectangle-shaped sunglasses during her Big Apple outing.

Fashion doll: Kendall Jenner made a fashion statement as she stepped out in New York on Monday

The 818 Tequila founder appeared to be in high spirits as she took advantage of the unusually warm east coast weather with a friend.

She walked comfortably in a pair of navy Adidas Samba sneakers with yellow stripes.

And the megastar, who just celebrated her birthday, threw a small, dark tote bag over her shoulder.

Kendall wore small huggie earrings, which showed when her long brown hair blew in the autumn breeze.

Her locks were styled in a center part as they flowed down her back in a smooth, straight style.

The long dress covered her 5ft 10in frame, cropping her ankles and showing a bit of her skin.

The form-fitting look accentuated his slim waistline and he had a modest neckline that covered his chest.

Jenner went for a less is more approach by skipping a necklace, rings and bracelets.

Her short, natural nails have been buffed in a fall-appropriate burgundy color with a glossy finish.

Long style: The long dress covered her 5ft 10in frame, cropping her ankles and showing a bit of her skin

Last week, the Hulu star took to social media to thank her fans for their birthday wishes.

Sharing a carousel of snaps from the occasion, she wrote in the caption, “thank you for all the birthday love.”

She added a red heart emoji as she garnered ten million likes from her 263 million followers.

The superstar, who has a long-term relationship with NBA player Devin Booker, looked ethereal in the photos.

Simple: Jenner opted for a less is more approach by skipping a necklace, rings and bracelets

Gorgeous: Kendall made the crosswalk her runway as she strutted around town

Silhouette: the form-fitting look accentuated her waist and her modest neckline covered her chest

The PLANKartistic director was dressed in an ultra-feminine white babydoll with a square lace neckline.

In one photo, she posed in the backyard of the family’s Palm Springs mansion with dreamy skies and a swimming pool behind her.

Another image showed her relaxing on a plush sofa under a banner of balloons that read “Happy Birthday Kenny.”

She also shared a birthday cake with the same description, adorned with large golden candles.

Detail: Her short, natural nails have been buffed in a fall-appropriate burgundy color with a glossy finish