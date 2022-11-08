Warm tributes to the beloved Melton trader for nearly 50 years





Brian Linnett, owner of former My Guy clothing store in Melton, dead aged 72 Generations of shoppers have visited menswear store Brians My Guy, which was lately on Nottingham Street after being based in Sherrard Street and the Old Arcade before that. He died on October 22, at the age of 72, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Brian was married for 42 years to Sue, who also worked in the shop for many years, and the couple had three children and five grandchildren. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:103.1149%"/> The My Guy clothing store in Melton which closed in 2018 She told the Melton Times: It’s been pretty overwhelming, the reaction since we lost Brian, I didn’t know how many people knew him and took him to their hearts. He will be missed beyond words, we were so lucky to have him in our lives. Brian was born in Derby and it was his love of fashion that prompted him to open his shop in Melton when the opportunity presented itself. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:138.0633%"/> The first advert for My Guy in the Melton Times in 1975 after the shop moved to Sherrard Street Men’s interest in clothing was growing rapidly in the late 1960s and early 1970s and he saw that there was no other competition in town at the time. Sue said: Brian was always on top of new trends and his clients over the years ranged from teenagers to people in their 80s. The good thing was that he knew what a lot of locals wanted when they walked through the door. They said they needed a shirt or pants and he already knew the size and color they would like. He had it all stored in his mind, it was really amazing. Brian met Sue when he returned to Derby to sell clothes to some of his colleagues at a garage where she worked. They married in 1980 and first lived in Upper Broughton, before moving briefly to Holwell and then to Melton over the past seven years. Brian was a very big family man, Sue said. He was so proud of our children, Gemma, Gina and Jack, and their partners, and always interested in our five beautiful grandchildren. He came to life listening to their stories and simply enjoyed being around them. One of his other great passions was Derby County FC as well as the fortunes of local football clubs. Music was another big interest, especially Northern Soul records. Sue added: Brian was also a very humble man, never taking anything or anyone for granted and very grateful to the people of Melton for accepting him and his dress style ideas, which gave him the confidence to continue for so many years. After our retirement in 2018, while walking around the city, many people were asking when he was coming back because they missed My Guy so much. A private family funeral is taking place at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday November 16, but friends and other mourners are invited to attend a celebration of Brian’s life at 1.30pm that day at the Royal British Legion club, Thorpe End. There is a request for family flowers only with donations invited for the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK and the Royal British Legion.

