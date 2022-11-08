See all the looks from the red carpet





The stars gathered at Cipriani South Street on Monday evening for the annual Council of Fashion Designers of Americas (CFDA) awards, celebrating the brightest stars from fashion’s past, present and future. This year marks the final ceremony of the organization before Thom Browne officially assumes his role as CFDA President (he replaces Tom Ford who resigned in May). Evening host Natasha Lyonne will host the 2022 honorees, including Lenny Kravitz, who was named the 2022 CFDA Fashion Icon, and Kim Kardashian, who will receive the inaugural Amazon Fashion Innovation Award for her Skims brand. Meanwhile, image architect Law Roach will receive the Stylist Award, thanks to his work with Kerry Washington, Zendaya, and more throughout the year. Christopher John Rogers (last year’s winner), Khaites Catherine Holstein, Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith and Peter Do are competing for American womenswear designer of the year. In the Best American Menswear Designer of the Year category are Amiris Mike Amiri, Willy Chavarria, Fear of Gods Jerry Lorenzo, Bodes Emily Bode Aujla and Thom Browne himself. Before all the presentations and speeches, however, there’s the red carpet, hosted by rising fashion girl Christine Quinn of sell sunset celebrity. There she greeted models, designers and celebrities aplenty as they descended on New York’s Financial District for one of the most stylish nights of the year. Unsurprisingly, everyone brought their A-game style. Check back here often as we follow every look at the ultimate celebration of American fashion. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Tom Ford with jewelry by Anita Ko, Grace Lee and Delfina Delettrez. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Ugbad Abdi attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In the Michael Kors collection. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In vintage Christian Dior. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Willy Chavarria and Moses Sumney Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage In Khaite with a Puppets and Puppets bag and Kiko Kistadinov boots. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Aaron Singh Aujla and Emily Bode Aujla Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Jerry Lorenzo Manuel III and Jerry Lorenzo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Khaite with jewelry by Anita Ko and Grace Lee. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

