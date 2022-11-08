See Olivia Wilde in a little dress and red latex gloves





Olivia Wilde looks stunning in a Gucci dress and opera gloves. By Nathan Kamal | Olivia Wilde has successfully become a respected filmmaker, but she remains as glamorous as any movie star. The don’t worry darling The director recently attended the Art + Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where some of the finest people in Hollywood came to show and prove, and it would be hard to pit anyone against her. Thanks to an Instagram post from a renowned stylist Karla Welchwe see Olivia Wilde in a sequined low-cut dress and sexy red latex opera gloves. In the image, Olivia Wilde is caught halfway, her long honey blonde hair falling in soft curls over one shoulder. She wears a purple and silver sequin dress with a herringbone pattern and an extremely low-cut neckline. The dress was designed by Gucci, with the fashion houses’ creative head Alessandro Michele tagged in the photo, along with hairstylist Lona Maria Vigi and Reza Jewelry. The most dramatic part of Olivia Wildes’ LACMA gala outfit, however, has to be the bright red opera gloves, also from Gucci. Overall, the outfit evokes a futuristic and glamorous 1920s boyish style, which, thankfully, she can pull off very well. Although she was surrounded by fashion-forward celebrities like Jared Leto and Billie Eilish, it’s safe to say that Olivia Wilde had a top-notch look. We recently reported that Olivia Wilde was being sued by new DC studios to direct a film for Warner Bros.’ latest attempt. Discoverys to create a franchise of comic book adaptations to compete with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there hasn’t been any official announcement from Olivia Wilde or DC Studios, it looks like new big boss James Gunn is looking to bring in some new directing talent. Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry Darling If Olivia Wilde signs up for a DC Universe movie, it will be a big milestone for her directorial resume. His first film, the steamy teen comedy Library, was a surprise hit, helping launch star Beanie Feldstein to greater exposure. His second film, don’t worry darlingwas also more successful than expected at the box office, although it made headlines far more often for the alleged off-screen drama than for its earnings. Specifically, the alleged relationship drama between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles (both of whom appeared in the film), the directors’ split from former partner Jason Sudeikis, a certain salad dressing recipe, an alleged feud between Olivia Wilde and the star Florence Pugh, and Shia LaBeouf just in general. However, it seems none of that has clouded her Hollywood prospects and certainly done nothing to her sense of style. Whether or not Olivia Wilde directs a movie for DC Studios or anyone else is up in the air soon, but as long as she’s out there looking like it, we’re pretty happy with it. At the very least, she can continue to attend galas forever.

