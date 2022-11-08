Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown Looks Stunning in Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’

The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looked glamorous as she portrayed Princess Diana in the iconic “revenge dress” in a new preview.

The actress, 32, shared an uncanny resemblance to the late princess in the sparkling black dress from the latest Netflix clip that aired on Lorraine.

The late Princess of Wales wore the famous Christina Stambolian black ruched mini dress the same night King Charles confessed to being unfaithful in a 1992 TV documentary.

After getting a first look at the new series ahead of its release on Wednesday, Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers revealed the hit show was “quite damaging.”

The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looked glamorous as she portrayed Princess Diana in the iconic ‘revenge dress’ in new Lorraine preview

The actress, 32, shared an uncanny resemblance to the late princess in the sparkling black dress from the latest Netflix clip

Heat magazine editor Lucie Cave also said the series portrays the “most difficult time for the Royal Family”.

She revealed: “This is where Charles and Diana’s divorce plays out and it also goes into the finer details of Charles and Camila’s affair.”

However, Russell revealed that the scene that will likely be the most “problematic” for King Charles, played by Dominic West, is the “traitor; plotting with John Major to oust the Queen.

He said: “John Major came out and said it didn’t happen. We need to separate fact from fiction, if you blur the lines where does it end?

Princess Diana’s Christina Stambolian dress has been dubbed her ‘revenge dress’ because the royal wore it the night her ex-husband confessed to being unfaithful in their marriage. (Pictured arriving at the Serpentine Gallery summer party in June 1994)

“The only people doing well is Netflix, because we’re all talking about it, millions and millions of people are going to binge watch it.”

“I feel sorry enough for Charles to be honest because the country is behind him, how long this is going to be who will know.

‘Will it be harmful because of this Netflix series? Unfortunately I think it will, it’s a bit of a black mark.

For the upcoming fifth and sixth series, Debicki will reprise the role of Diana, whom Emma Corrin played in the fourth series.

Princess Diana was originally said to have worried that the dress was “too daring”, but changed her mind after hearing about the Prince Charles documentary. (Elizabeth Debicki pictured in The Crown season five trailer)

The fifth series will document the events leading up to Diana’s death, but the tragic accident won’t be revealed until season six.

It will, however, dramatize sensitive scenes, including Diana’s divorce from Charles and Panorama’s infamous interview with former BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

Debicki said that despite the sensitivity of the role and knowing it would bring her scrutiny, she never shied away from joining the show.

She said: “I fell on my instincts and didn’t give it too much thought. I watched this show and loved it for years.

“I knew that I was starting to work with people who were extremely intelligent and very sensitive to the way they went about creating the script and making decisions.

“So I never felt like I jumped on unstable ground.”

The Crown trailer showed Elizabeth in an exact replica of the designer dress – featuring a fitted V-neck bodice, off-the-shoulder cut and sheer train

Elizabeth said those who watched the Netflix drama knew it was “clearly fictional”. (Pictured: Debicki playing Princess Diana in the fifth season)

The show is set to show a scene where King Charles cuts short his holiday with Diana to arrange a secret meeting with Sir John at Highgrove in 1991 where they discuss the Queen’s ouster.

The former prime minister wrote in a letter to the Telegraph that the scenes “will be deeply hurtful to a family who still mourn the very person on whose life all the drama was based”.

Debicki pointed out that in his mind, the show is a TV drama – based on real events.

She said, “I mean, it’s clearly fictional. I feel like the audience knows that, because there are actors playing roles.

“I’ve never watched The Crown and thought, ‘this is a documentary’ or ‘this is obviously true’.

After getting a first look at the new series ahead of its release on Wednesday, Daily Mirror royal editor Russel Myers revealed the hit show was quite damaging.

Heat magazine editor Lucie Cave (right) also said the series portrays the ‘most difficult time for the Royal Family’.

King Charles and Jonathan Dimbleby in Highgrove during the filming of the TV documentary Charles the Private, The Public Role in 1994

Another scene set to be shown in the new season would show King Charles trying to recruit Sir Blair as an ally to protect his future and pave the way for him to marry Camilla, shortly after his election.

The former Labor Prime Minister said: ‘It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish.

The new series also portrays the BBC king’s documentary Prince Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role released to the public in a bid to restore his reputation following his divorce.

During the infamous interview, the monarch admitted to journalist Jonathan Dimbleby that he had been unfaithful in his marriage – but only once he had “broken up irretrievably”.

Former Labor PM Tony Blair kicked off the show saying some of the performances were ‘complete and utter rubbish’

In a 1997 Vogue article, Princess Diana’s close friend Anna Harvey revealed that she originally feared the black mini dress was “too daring” and planned to wear a Valentino design at the event.

But after discovering her ex-husband’s documentary, the insider claimed Diana wanted to “look like a million bucks” on the rough night.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the Princes are seen driving away from the paparazzi as she speeds through a tense car chase scene.

Released on November 9, another scene from the new season shows the character floating in a swimming pool in a skimpy swimsuit – as she battles a royal protocol crisis and family scandal before the nation.