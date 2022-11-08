Man snorkels under iceberg for men’s mental health awareness (video)





Filmmaker and entrepreneur Luke Adams snorkeled under an iceberg in 28-degree Fahrenheit water in Greenland to raise awareness for men’s mental health. The project was completed in July 2022 and sponsored by Movemberthe month-long men’s health charity event held around the world in November. Adams has seen icebergs whose ice tips can reach up to 300 feet above sea level in Greenland when around 90% of their total mass is hidden below the surface of the water as a visual metaphor for the invisible (and often silent) sanity battles that humans experience. 80 percent of suicides are committed by men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Adams’ film aimed to inspire men to feel confident to share their mental health journeys, fight the the stigma men typically face when talking about their mental health. Adams swam under the iceberg without an oxygen tank, mask or wetsuit and documented the experience in a short film. I wanted to do something that had never been done before, to inspire men to feel confident to share their own mental health journey, Adams wrote in his Movember Article in July. Adams is currently Creative Director at Story Real Studios, a Connecticut-based company that creates video content strategies for purpose-driven brands. He detailed his own experience with anxiety and self-doubt over the past 25 years at Movember. I always felt like I had to hide my struggles below the surface to come across as a man, Adams wrote. The stress of running a business, financial pressure and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed him into the darkest 12 months of his life. That’s when I learned that asking for help wouldn’t make me weak,” he said, “it meant surviving to fight another day. Adams and his team faced transportation issues during the project due to sea ice. The water was also colder than they expected. Adams had been training in water just above freezing to prepare for the dive. Months of training, tens of thousands of dollars spent and a team of people who rely on me, and I [was] ready to throw in the towel on day one, Adams remembers thinking after experiencing cold water for the first time. On day two, Adams had second thoughts again when he first submerged his face and started to dive down the line. But I remembered my purpose and pushed myself deeper, he said. As I descended, the urge to breathe and the feeling of cold disappeared until I felt complete relaxation. Once I reached the bottom of the dive line, I took off my mask and swam towards the iceberg. I clung to the glacier for what felt like minutes as time slowed to a stop. He remembers hearing the clicking of Daan Verhoevens camera that reminded him to return to the surface. And then he dove again, and another 12 times in total over the next few days to record all the footage needed for the short. Adams’ short was also sponsored by menswear brand Sheath Underwear, which has pledged to donate 25% of all sales of the underwear line worn in the film to fundraising efforts. Adams Movember you can reach. here. Movember raises funds for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

