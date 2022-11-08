Connect with us

Fashion

2022 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet Arrivals – The Hollywood Reporter

Published

3 days ago

on

By

 


The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards kicked off Monday evening, November 7, with a star-studded red carpet in New York City at Cipriani South Street.

The annual event, which recognizes excellence in American fashion design, is hosted by Russian doll star Natasha Lyonne. Among the special winners set to appear at the awards show are Lenny Kravitz, who receives the Fashion Icon award, Chrome Hearts founders Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark (the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award); Law Roach, winner of the stylist’s award; stylist Patti Wilson (the Media Award) and Kim Kardashian and Emma and Jens Grede (the Amazon Innovation Award.) The late designer Virgil Abloh will be honored with the CFDA Board of Directors award.

The evening, sponsored by Amazon Fashion, will also see competitive awards presented in four categories: American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, American Accessories Designer of the Year and Emerging American Designer of the Year. (Last year’s winners were Christopher John Rogers, Emily Bode Aujla from Bode, Telfar Clemens from Telfar and Edvin Thompson from Theophilio.

Among the presenters expected at this year’s awards show are Amy Schumer, Anna Wintour, Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Christina Ricci, Eva Chen, Joel Kim Booster, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, designer Stan Herman and Trevor Noah, while that the real estate agent and former sell sunset star Christine Quinn hosts the red carpet.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter shares all of the best red carpet looks from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, including Christina Ricci, Kylie Jenner, Halle Bailey, Julia Fox and Katie Holmes.

Christine Ricci

Christina Ricci in Rodarte, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

dear

dear

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner wore Bulgari accessories, including a high jewelry Serpenti diamond ring in white gold with a pear-shaped aquamarine.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan in Sergio Hudson with Sarah Flint boots.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Award-winning fashion icon Lenny Kravitz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.

Law Roach and Kerry Washington

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

addison rae

addison rae

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian and LaQuan Smith

Khloe Kardashian and LaQuan Smith

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julia Fox

Julia Fox

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Grace Van Patten

Grace Van Patten

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Christine Quinn

Red carpet host Christine Quinn

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

jesse williams

jesse williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cassie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Patti Wilson

Patti Wilson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kris Jenner

Amber Valletta

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jason Wu and Regina Hall

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

fear of gods Jerry Lorenzo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Tinashe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hannah Bronfman

Hannah Bronfman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Zanna Roberts Rassi in Anita Ko and Grace Lee jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ella Emhof

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

