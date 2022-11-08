Otis + Matilda Boutique Joins Cazenovia Retailer Community – Eagle News Online

CAZENOVIA Last summer, Otis + Matilda New York, a brand specializing in footwear, accessories and home for women and men, opened its first physical store on the main street of Cazenovias.

The new store is located at 65 Albany St. in the space occupied by PE Mulligans for the past 126 years.

Otis + Matilda’s target customers are professionals who have a high level of taste in casual and dressy apparel, said Derek Clark, co-owner of the company with partner Jason Johnson. Our customer appreciates branded shoes and accessories, and he enjoys shopping in a high-end environment and feeling good about his experience.

Clark added that he envisions Otis + Matilda evolving into a lifestyle brand that encompasses women’s shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear alongside men’s shoes, accessories and casual wear. .

Clark has over 30 years of experience building and branding wholesale and retail businesses. He has held senior positions at Macys West & Federated Department Stores in San Francisco and designers Steve Madden and Perry Ellis in New York. He also served as senior vice president of wholesale and retail financial planning, merchandise planning and production planning for global fashion brand Elie Tahari in New York.

My background in the wholesale and retail industry, coupled with Jason’s background in retail and corporate accounting, made building a brand parallel to both of our careers. a natural progression, Clark said.

When choosing a name for their joint brand, Clark and Johnson initially chose Otis or Otis NY.

However, as the brand concept evolved and future product categories were considered, the pair decided to expand the name.

On the recommendation of Johnson’s sister Ana, the co-owners added Matilda to the name.

We decided to expand the name to Otis + Matilda to give us the flexibility to easily and quickly expand the brand’s footprint, whether it’s women’s, men’s or home,” Clark explained. . . . The addition of Matilda has worked well for us and the vision we have for the future growth of the brand.

Clark and Johnson scouted several locations for their first store and eventually fell in love with Cazenovia and the historic building at 65 Albany St.

The former Mulligans space ticked all the boxes for our vision, Clark said. It has 152 years of history and beautiful interior details. The bones of the building are special. The beauty of the building allowed us to achieve our goal [of creating] a representative brand of excellent products, excellent prices and [a space] it’s elegant, visually appealing and inviting to everyone. We want every customer to feel special when they visit Otis + Matilda. Whether they buy on their first visit or in the future, we want to make sure they know we value them, their business and the time they spend in the store.

Otis+Matilda officially opened in August and launched its e-commerce website, otisandmatilda.com, in September.

Clark said being part of the downtown business community has been a wonderful experience so far, thanks in large part to a welcoming clientele.

Our business has grown steadily week by week over the past 13 weeks with high conversion rates, a growing e-commerce platform and steady growth in repeat customers, he explained. We remained focused on our business plan and successfully maneuvered our model through today’s supply chain challenges as well as long lead times in the footwear industry. It is important to never forget that retail is a retail.

Clark also shared his positive experiences of working and learning from some of the real traders within the local retail community.

Anyone can open or operate a store, but a trader is successful, he said. For example, Cazenovia Abroad has been successful in Cazenovia for over fifty years. It’s a realization that few retailers will have the opportunity to experience. We look forward to being part of Cazenovia’s growing business footprint, supporting our neighboring businesses, and giving back to the community that has supported us and to future causes. I hope Cazenovia is proud of its downtown village. It’s very special. Think big, support small.

Otis + Matilda New York are currently planning a special night for the annual Cazenovia Christmas Walk/Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2. Further details will follow.

The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to shop online, visit otisandmatilda.com.