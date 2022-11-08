Katie Holmes steals the show in a sheer silver dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Katie Holmes brought her fashion A game to the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, dazzled in a sheer metallic dress as she served looks on the red carpet at the Elite Style ceremony.

Katie dropped jaws in a sheer silver dress paired with beige strappy heels and a metallic clutch.

She wore her hair slicked back in a chic bun with a swipe of wine red lipstick that brightened her complexion.

A pair of delicate teardrop earrings from her lobes.

Elevating the look even further, a sleek silver clutch matched her overall look perfectly.

She injected a splash of color with a bold red manicure and pedicure.

Katie posed on the red carpet with Jonathan Simkhai, who designed her dress, according to vogue.

Jonathan slimmed down in a sleek black tuxedo as he swung the red carpet alongside Katie.

The duo weren’t the only celebrities serving up their best looks at the event.

Christina Ricci, who was atake on the drama in a stunning lace dress with elaborate floral detailing.

A pair of large, glittering flowers were attached to the straps of her dress.

She shook a head full of loose curls and carried a small clutch.

Christine Quinn, meanwhile, wowed in a sophisticated black blazer dress adorned with white feathers on the sleeves.

The Selling Sunset vet looked lovely with her blonde hair styled in shiny waves and a new swipe of lip gloss on her pout.