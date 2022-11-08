Photo: Pavel Danilyuk (Reuters)

As the popularity of fast fashion grows, our planet has been subjected to more clothing waste. Clothing waste currently accounts for nearly 10 percent of our carbon emissions. Fast fashion brands are also notorious for subjecting their employees to horrible conditionsincluding long hours and low wages.

So we thought it would be good for the industry and the planet to bring together some of our favorite black-owned sustainable fashion brands. But don’t look up yet. Contrary to what one might think of eco-responsible fashion, these are not recycled potato bags. These clothes are light and good for the planet. In fact, if we hadn’t told you they were eco-friendly, you might have had no idea. Enjoy!

Read more

Aliya Wanek

Aliya Wanek is a women’s clothing brand founded in 2016. Its goal is to create ethical and sustainable clothing that is both comfortable and stylish.

Aliya Wanek

We love the simple designs in her collection that make you look completely put together without even trying.

RESONANT

RESONANT is a platform for color fashion designers from Resonance, an operating system from creation to closet. They reduce waste by making items only after they are ordered. The garments are then digitally printed onto white fabric, using less ink, less water and creating less waste than a typical manufacturing process. The finished product is then shipped directly to the customer.

RESONANT

The beRESONANT collection is made up of a variety of clothing brands for men and women. Not only are the clothes comfortable and stylish, but they are made by workers who earn a living wage.

Workshop 189

Co-founded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, Workshop 189 includes durable clothing for men, women and children. The African inspired designs are made in their manufacturing facility in Ghana.

Workshop 189

Each piece is made with sustainable natural fibers. In addition to the store in Accra, Ghana, you can find pieces from the colorful collection on their website.

The story continues

Printed pattern people

Printed pattern people Designer Shad Akanbi is based in Brooklyn, New York. But this brand has a serious global vibe. Her site is full of colorful jumpsuits, kaftans, tops and more made from colorful textiles from around the world.

Printed pattern people

And once you’ve purchased the beautiful clothes, you won’t want to miss the beautiful handmade accessories, including earrings, face masks, handbags and more.

CanDid Art

CanDid Art is a California-based artisan jewelry, home decor and lifestyle brand for children. Each unique piece of jewelry is handcrafted from ethically sourced materials.

CanDid Art

Founder Candice Cox is a self-taught jewelry designer whose creativity shines through in every unique piece in her collection.

Hope for flowers

Tracey Reese is a powerhouse in the fashion industry who has designed for the likes of Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle. Hope for flowers is her latest collection dedicated to sustainable textiles and ethical production measures.

Hope for flowers

Organic cotton, linen and other sustainable materials are the basis of this beautifully tailored collection. With Hope for flowers my first goal was to work with textiles that harm the environment and the people who produce them as little as possible, said Reese.

Black Forest

Black Forest is an inclusive size brand that cares about people and the planet. They pride themselves on using sustainably sourced materials and compostable packaging.

Black Forest

Everything about these clothes says comfort. And we love that the whole collection works together, making it easy to create beautiful outfits with virtually every piece.

Two days off

When it comes to sustainable fashion, Two days off is a brand that does it well. They are committed to using natural textiles for all of their ethically and sustainably produced clothing. And everything is made in small batches in Los Angeles to reduce waste and shipped to customers plastic-free.

More from The Root

Register for The Root Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

Click here to read the full article.