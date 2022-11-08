Fashion
Our Favorite Black-Owned Sustainable Fashion Brands
As the popularity of fast fashion grows, our planet has been subjected to more clothing waste. Clothing waste currently accounts for nearly 10 percent of our carbon emissions. Fast fashion brands are also notorious for subjecting their employees to horrible conditionsincluding long hours and low wages.
So we thought it would be good for the industry and the planet to bring together some of our favorite black-owned sustainable fashion brands. But don’t look up yet. Contrary to what one might think of eco-responsible fashion, these are not recycled potato bags. These clothes are light and good for the planet. In fact, if we hadn’t told you they were eco-friendly, you might have had no idea. Enjoy!
Read more
Aliya Wanek
Aliya Wanek is a women’s clothing brand founded in 2016. Its goal is to create ethical and sustainable clothing that is both comfortable and stylish.
Aliya Wanek
We love the simple designs in her collection that make you look completely put together without even trying.
RESONANT
RESONANT is a platform for color fashion designers from Resonance, an operating system from creation to closet. They reduce waste by making items only after they are ordered. The garments are then digitally printed onto white fabric, using less ink, less water and creating less waste than a typical manufacturing process. The finished product is then shipped directly to the customer.
RESONANT
The beRESONANT collection is made up of a variety of clothing brands for men and women. Not only are the clothes comfortable and stylish, but they are made by workers who earn a living wage.
Workshop 189
Co-founded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, Workshop 189 includes durable clothing for men, women and children. The African inspired designs are made in their manufacturing facility in Ghana.
Workshop 189
Each piece is made with sustainable natural fibers. In addition to the store in Accra, Ghana, you can find pieces from the colorful collection on their website.
Printed pattern people
Printed pattern people Designer Shad Akanbi is based in Brooklyn, New York. But this brand has a serious global vibe. Her site is full of colorful jumpsuits, kaftans, tops and more made from colorful textiles from around the world.
Printed pattern people
And once you’ve purchased the beautiful clothes, you won’t want to miss the beautiful handmade accessories, including earrings, face masks, handbags and more.
CanDid Art
CanDid Art is a California-based artisan jewelry, home decor and lifestyle brand for children. Each unique piece of jewelry is handcrafted from ethically sourced materials.
CanDid Art
Founder Candice Cox is a self-taught jewelry designer whose creativity shines through in every unique piece in her collection.
Hope for flowers
Tracey Reese is a powerhouse in the fashion industry who has designed for the likes of Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle. Hope for flowers is her latest collection dedicated to sustainable textiles and ethical production measures.
Hope for flowers
Organic cotton, linen and other sustainable materials are the basis of this beautifully tailored collection. With Hope for flowers my first goal was to work with textiles that harm the environment and the people who produce them as little as possible, said Reese.
Black Forest
Black Forest is an inclusive size brand that cares about people and the planet. They pride themselves on using sustainably sourced materials and compostable packaging.
Black Forest
Everything about these clothes says comfort. And we love that the whole collection works together, making it easy to create beautiful outfits with virtually every piece.
Two days off
When it comes to sustainable fashion, Two days off is a brand that does it well. They are committed to using natural textiles for all of their ethically and sustainably produced clothing. And everything is made in small batches in Los Angeles to reduce waste and shipped to customers plastic-free.
More from The Root
Register for The Root Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/favorite-sustainable-black-owned-fashion-200000391.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Our Favorite Black-Owned Sustainable Fashion Brands
- November 2022 Android security update is now available and rolling out to Pixel phones
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- G20 host Indonesia has ‘strong impression’ Putin will skip Bali summit – FT
- A Republican victory on November 8 does not mean a return for Trump | Opinions
- Lionel Richie to Receive Icon Award at American Music Awards
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- 3 ways science is in play
- A new industry challenge has been launched to help food tech startups scale up
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Lindsay Lohan Recalls Sharing ‘So Many’ Memories With Aaron Carter: ‘Rest In Peace'[EXCLUSIVE]
- Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota Earn Weekly Football Awards