Fashion
Eleni Kyriacou captures Bartlett’s experience of activism in fashion collection
Fashion designer Eleni Kyriacou drew on her experiences exposing abusive culture at the Bartlett School of Architecture to create her latest collection.
Launched last month, the Time to Rebuild fashion collection was developed by Kyriacou during the Covid-19 lockdown in Greece, where she lives.
This coincided with his exposure of a culture of bullying, harassment, racism and sexual misconduct by staff at the Bartlett, which the school was recently investigated by a consultancy legal. Howlett Brown.
“This collection also came about at a time when I was involved in a whistleblower regarding discrimination at the Bartlett School of Architecture,” Athens-based Kyriacou explained.
“I felt a new sense of confidence, certainty and a desire to go back to my architectural roots and explore fashion from a very architectural perspective,” she continued. “I wanted to design an architectural collection very audaciously.”
Kyriacou is a fashion designer who studied at Bartlett in London from 1998 to 2002. Her best-known work includes designing costumes for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.
Time to Rebuild includes a dozen garments ranging from dresses to unisex pieces, designed to have “ design without compromising wearability”.
They are unified by their cohesive material palette and fragmented looks, which were achieved by layering opaque fabrics with mesh from its own stock due to lockdown restrictions.
Before the launch of the collection, both Kyriacou and the Royal Institute of British ArchitectsPresident-elect Muyiwa Oki wore two of the garments at the Stirling Prize ceremony last month.
This was in reaction to the fact that RIBA had refused her request to photograph the collection at its headquarters at 66 Portland Place, despite having already agreed a price for renting the hall.
According to the designer and a report from the Architects Journal at the time, the RIBA “did not want to harm Howlett Brown’s investigation into the Bartlett”.
“I think it was recognized that Muyiwa had the opportunity to make a symbolic gesture, in that he is a break from the old guard and the old ways of the RIBA and he comes in as someone from very fresh to reform and champion a new progressive agenda that we desperately need,” Kyriacou said.
“I think like many, he disagreed with the RIBA’s choice to refuse my venue booking in January and therefore wanted to express that under his presidency, a whistleblower or activist on the right side, will not be shamed or repressed, but welcomed and supported by the institution.”
The garments in the Time to Rebuild collection all have a fragmented aesthetic, influenced by the Constellations, a series of 23 paintings by Spanish surrealist Joan Miró.
Kyriacou said she specifically drew Miró’s use of lines in artwork, which are used to connect and create various forms.
“[Miró] addressed issues of equality, diversity and inclusion in the Constellations during World War II,” Kyriacou explained.
“It’s simply a timeless political message that is more relevant than ever. I was inspired by the way he used line as a design tool, creating solids and voids, using it as a factor of transformation and unification, so I imitated this principle in the collection.”
In her collection, Kyriacou reinterpreted Miro’s use of the line, using it as a symbol of her experiences in activism since speaking out about abusive behavior at the Bartlett.
“The line then took on new meaning for me with Bartlett’s activism, in that it became a symbol of interconnectedness between all survivors of misconduct,” she said.
This symbol runs throughout the story of the collection, also present both in the makeup that the models wore during the photo shoot and the launch of the collection.
Instead of using a podium, Kyriacou’s launch of Time to Rebuild took the form of a series of improvised dances, performed by students.
“These dancers I used for Time to Rebuild are artists, and their artistic contribution has taken my collection to another level and further amplified the themes my collection explores through dance and performance,” Kyriacou concluded. .
The Howlett Brown report on the Bartlett found that a “toxic culture of learning and teaching” had lasted for decades at the school. Shortly before its publication, the school’s former principal, Bob Sheil, resigned from his position.
At the time, the architects responded to the news saying the findings were “both shocking and completely unsurprising”, with others pointing out that the problems identified at the Bartlett are widespread in architectural education in the Kingdom. -United.
The photograph is from Ramon Gazhang unless otherwise stated.
