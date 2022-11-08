Emily Ratajkowski wears a strapless mini dress as she hops on the back of a friend’s bike

Emily Ratajkowski had a great time with a friend in New York on Sunday.

The 31-year-old model was seen in a strapless brick-coloured mini dress as she hopped on the back of a buddies bike.

Later, the mother of one was seen in a white turtleneck dress as she partied with her longtime friend, talk show host Ziwe.

The English-born American model and actress looked sensational in the little mini dress.

Emily also wore burnt orange New Balance sneakers.

She accessorized with a brown leather shoulder bag and left her hair simple with a natural, straight style.

Later that night, Ratajkowski posted a video of herself dancing outside on a deserted New York street.

She wore a cream Eterne turtleneck maxi dress that was just sheer enough to show off the silhouette of her legs and a pair of black knee-high boots.

In the text of the video, swimwear designer Inamorata cheekily self-described and wrote: I’m coming off a sad girl’s day to check out stepdad’s applications in my DMs.

It came after she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

Ratajkowski and her ex-husband, with whom she shares a son, recently announced their divorce after he allegedly cheated on her.

The now-estranged couple secretly wed in February 2018 at a New York courthouse.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ratajkowski told the host about their courthouse wedding where she wore a Zara pantsuit and rings they soldered on themselves.

Ratajkowski revealed that Bear-McClard didn’t have a ring ready when he proposed, so he made a makeshift one out of a paperclip. Later they went to Chinatown to buy an ounce of gold and solder their own rings.

In October 2020, the My Body author announced her pregnancy. They welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.

Last week, Ratajkowski launched his podcast titled High Low with EmRata. In the podcast description, she wrote, “I’m interested in marrying all things high and low when talking about pop culture and events that may seem frivolous in a way that raises big questions.

In the podcast, she’ll talk about everything from politics, philosophy and feminism to sex, TikTok and relationships.

The podcast will release two episodes per week of intimate conversations and special guest interviews on one episode; what’s happening in the world and personal monologues about one another.

Launched in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, Ratajkowski will also record and release an exclusive third episode each week for special subscribers.

On October 31, she released her first episode titled: Sex on the First Date? EmRata Asks, followed by an interview with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper released November 2.