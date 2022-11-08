Fashion
Vanderbilt Soccer pulls out of SEC tournament in heartbreaking fashion – The Vanderbilt Hustler
After winning a thrilling quarterfinal game against No. 4 seed Arkansas, the Commodores fell to No. 1 seed Alabama on a last-minute winner.
After an impressive 11-3-3 regular season, the Vanderbilts SEC Tournament run came to an end on Thursday, Nov. 3, as the Commodores fell to No. 1 seed Alabama 2-1 in semis. -final of the tournament. Vanderbilt won their quarterfinal game against No. 4 seeded Arkansas on penalties, but fell victim to a 90th-minute winner in their second game. After a strong regular season and competitive performances in the tournament, the Commodores are hoping to be rewarded with a general bid for the 2022 DI Womens College Cup.
Entering the tournament as the No. 5 seed, Vanderbilt was able to avoid the play-offs, meaning their first game was in the quarter-finals where they would meet No. 4 Arkansas. The Commodores started the game off on the wrong foot, as they conceded a penalty in the sixth minute only to find themselves trailing 1-0. Despite growing into the game after the first goal, the Commodores couldn’t find their equalizer and entered the halftime break still trailing.
Vanderbilt appeared to emerge from the break with renewed energy, with the Commodores building up high pressure as the minutes ticked away. The constant pressure earned Vanderbilt a 70th-minute corner kick, which proved to be exactly what the team needed to get back into the game. With a moving cross, midfielder Abi Brighton fired a dangerous ball towards the back post which confused the Razorback defence. Striker Peyton Cutshall took advantage of the opportunity, rising above her defender and heading her header into the top left corner to equalize for Vanderbilt. After a half in which they racked up seven shots, the Commodores were finally back in the game.
With 10 minutes remaining and a largely calm overtime period, the Commodores and Razorbacks found themselves tied at one and headed to the penalty shootout. After missing a penalty each, the teams headed into the sixth round of the shootout tied 4-4. For Vanderbilt, it was time for his goalies to shine. Although she didn’t play in regulation or overtime, junior Kate Devine took the Commodores’ spot. With composure, Devine hammered an unsaveable shot into the top left corner to give the Commodores the lead. After a stellar six-save performance, Sara Wojdelko had one more in her, as the Vanderbilt goaltender correctly guessed on the shot that followed Arkansass and sent Vanderbilt into the semis.
@sara_wojdelko‘s PK save who sent @VandySoccer in the semi-finals!#SECSOC X #SECtourney pic.twitter.com/oF2wVtpTAA
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 2, 2022
After that thrilling win, the Commodores began their semifinal game against No. 1 Alabama, inspired by the previous night. The Commodores’ energy translated into results in the 15th minute, where they scored to take the lead. After being played down the left side of the box, captain Raegan Kelley stopped and placed a perfect cross to the back post, where she found a cutting Cutshall. For the second time in as many games, Cutshall was clinical with his ensuing header, and Vanderbilt took a 1-0 lead. The assist was Kelleys’ 10th of the season, and the midfielder became just the seventh player in program history to reach the mark.
Cutshall is on #AnchorDown | @pcutshall192 pic.twitter.com/dmg2tRkhCk
— Vanderbilt Soccer (@VandySoccer) November 3, 2022
Although they took the lead, the Commodores soon struggled to deal with the Crimson Tides attack. A few minutes later, Alabama equalized with a well-worked goal to erase the Commodores’ lead. Alabama’s relentless pressure would persist for the rest of the first half, but Vanderbilt was able to hold onto their lead before halftime.
Alabama came out of the intermission shot, but the Commodores were able to stay level thanks to a four-in-a-half save performance from Wojdelko. In the second half alone, Vanderbilt was outshot 13-0 and was smothered by the Alabama defensive line. Still, with just four saves in the second half, Wodjelko managed to keep the Commodores on until the very end.
Unfortunately, disaster struck Vanderbilt in the 90th minute. After a through ball was hit in the direction of the Alabama forward, Vanderbilt defender Abena Aidoo and the forward made contact and fell into the box. With a quick decision, the referee ruled a questionable penalty kick decision, much to the dismay of head coach Darren Ambrose and the Commodores. With just 39 seconds remaining, Alabama converted the penalty and ended the Commodores tournament.
Games shouldn’t be influenced that way these days, Ambrose said, sharing his frustrations with the late post-game call in a since-deleted tweet.
For now, the fate of the Commodores hangs in the balance. Although they didn’t earn a conference championship, a strong regular season and playoff appearance may be enough to earn them one of 33 overall nominations. for the 2022 DI Womens College Cup. That decision will be made at the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, November 7 at 2:30 p.m. CST.
