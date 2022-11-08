Fashion
These looks from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards will be on your mind all week
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife and it particularly rang on November 7th. You see, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) hosts its annual party at Casa Cipriani to celebrate notable designers, stylists, and tastemakers in the industry. High profile attendees included actors Natasha Lyonne (who is hosting the evening), Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and Gigi Hadid. Every person on the guest list is dressed to impress, of course, and you can bet the aforementioned stars brought their best looks to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in partnership with Amazon Fashion.
As with every red carpet event, there were some early arrivals. Katie Holmes was in the spotlight as she stepped out in a sparkly gown by Jonathan Simkhai. (The designer and actor also posed side-by-side for the cameras.) Elsewhere on the carpet, Ricci brought the playful, romantic vibes of her Rodarte number while Julia Fox made a sultry appearance in a cut-out look. Celebrity appearances aside, this evening will also belong to the winners of the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award (past winners have included Christopher John Rogers and Gabriela Hearst) and the American Accessory Designer of the Year award, which went to Telfar Clemens from Telfar last year, to name a few winners.
While we wait to see who will win the coveted titles, find out what everyone is wearing for the upcoming celebration dinner.
Kerry Washington
The actor wore a black ruffled blazer and shorts ensemble.
Gigi Hadid
Hadid flashed her Thom Browne underwear in the chicest way possible on the white carpet.
Kylie and Kris Jenner
Kris wore Schiaparelli for the night while her daughter chose a more sultry Mugler look styled with Bvlgari jewelry.
Kendall Jenner
Unlike her sisters and mother, the model opted for a more angelic white outfit that matched the backdrop of the events.
Katie Holmes
Holmes shone in the Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from Jonathan Simkhais’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She wore a coordinating silver clutch, wore Jimmy Choo shoes and was accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a wavy bracelet and a wrap ring.
Julia Fox
Fox left little to the imagination in this cut-out number.
Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried kept it classic in black with a red lip.
Janelle Mone
Always one to bring the drama, Mone arrived in an extravagant Spring/Summer 2023 Thom Browne ensemble.
Natasha Lyonne
The Lyonne party host wore a Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2023 look.
Halle Bailey
The singer was one of many celebrities who chose to wear bright colors on the white carpet. She wore a pink cutout dress by Carolina Herrera with red heels and emerald earrings.
Ashley Graham
Graham cinched her brown off-the-shoulder shirt dress with a gold belt.
Cassie
Cassie swapped her little black dress for a puff sleeve blazer and flared pants.
Christine Ricci
Ricci wore a floral patterned dress with romantic lace details from the Rodartes Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Amber Valletta
Conner Ives’ La Valette red sequin and feather dress stood out against the snow-white backdrop.
Rachel Brosnahan
The actress chose an unexpected pair of shoes to wear with her strapless mini dress: instead of high heels, she wore a pair of Sarah Flint ankle boots (you can shop her exact style, here) with Wolford tights. As for jewelry, she wore Anita Ko, KATKIM and ERA.
dear
The singer showed off her love for leather in a Chrome Hearts ensemble.
Regina Room
Hall looked elegant in a chocolate brown dress by Jason Wu and she carried a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Irina Sheikh
Shayk wore a black and white top and skirt combo from Partow.
Ella Emhof
Emhoff stuck to black for the white rug, but added a playful twist to her look with a Puppets & Puppets cookie pattern bag. She wore a Khaite dress and Kiko Kistadinov boots.
Patti Wilson
Wilson wore a padlocked cape over a T-shirt dress adorned with two trompe-l’oeil black leather chest patches by Schiaparelli.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/culture/2022-cfda-awards-fashion-looks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Auburn Women Open 2022-23 Season with Sam Houston
- These looks from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards will be on your mind all week
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Find solutions for UK, EU and Northern Ireland Protocols | European Union News
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Spire Entertainment Chief Steps Down After Omega X Abuse Allegations
- Dementia plunges by almost a third among older US adults, according to RAND
- Imran Khan, former Pakistani Prime Minister
- Xi Jinping’s Third Term: A Uyghur Perspective
- Midterms 2022: Biden and Trump make last call before election
- Bollywood Xmas Eve in Mumbai Square, London on December 24, 2022
- Wesley becomes the first ever Chess.com world champion