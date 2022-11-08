These looks from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards will be on your mind all week

New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife and it particularly rang on November 7th. You see, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) hosts its annual party at Casa Cipriani to celebrate notable designers, stylists, and tastemakers in the industry. High profile attendees included actors Natasha Lyonne (who is hosting the evening), Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and Gigi Hadid. Every person on the guest list is dressed to impress, of course, and you can bet the aforementioned stars brought their best looks to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in partnership with Amazon Fashion.

As with every red carpet event, there were some early arrivals. Katie Holmes was in the spotlight as she stepped out in a sparkly gown by Jonathan Simkhai. (The designer and actor also posed side-by-side for the cameras.) Elsewhere on the carpet, Ricci brought the playful, romantic vibes of her Rodarte number while Julia Fox made a sultry appearance in a cut-out look. Celebrity appearances aside, this evening will also belong to the winners of the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award (past winners have included Christopher John Rogers and Gabriela Hearst) and the American Accessory Designer of the Year award, which went to Telfar Clemens from Telfar last year, to name a few winners.

While we wait to see who will win the coveted titles, find out what everyone is wearing for the upcoming celebration dinner.

Kerry Washington

The actor wore a black ruffled blazer and shorts ensemble.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid flashed her Thom Browne underwear in the chicest way possible on the white carpet.

Kylie and Kris Jenner

Kris wore Schiaparelli for the night while her daughter chose a more sultry Mugler look styled with Bvlgari jewelry.

Kendall Jenner

Unlike her sisters and mother, the model opted for a more angelic white outfit that matched the backdrop of the events.

Katie Holmes

Holmes shone in the Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from Jonathan Simkhais’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She wore a coordinating silver clutch, wore Jimmy Choo shoes and was accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a wavy bracelet and a wrap ring.

Julia Fox

Fox left little to the imagination in this cut-out number.

Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried kept it classic in black with a red lip.

Janelle Mone

Always one to bring the drama, Mone arrived in an extravagant Spring/Summer 2023 Thom Browne ensemble.

Natasha Lyonne

The Lyonne party host wore a Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2023 look.

Halle Bailey

The singer was one of many celebrities who chose to wear bright colors on the white carpet. She wore a pink cutout dress by Carolina Herrera with red heels and emerald earrings.

Ashley Graham

Graham cinched her brown off-the-shoulder shirt dress with a gold belt.

Cassie

Cassie swapped her little black dress for a puff sleeve blazer and flared pants.

Christine Ricci

Ricci wore a floral patterned dress with romantic lace details from the Rodartes Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Amber Valletta

Conner Ives’ La Valette red sequin and feather dress stood out against the snow-white backdrop.

Rachel Brosnahan

The actress chose an unexpected pair of shoes to wear with her strapless mini dress: instead of high heels, she wore a pair of Sarah Flint ankle boots (you can shop her exact style, here) with Wolford tights. As for jewelry, she wore Anita Ko, KATKIM and ERA.

dear

The singer showed off her love for leather in a Chrome Hearts ensemble.

Regina Room

Hall looked elegant in a chocolate brown dress by Jason Wu and she carried a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Irina Sheikh

Shayk wore a black and white top and skirt combo from Partow.

Ella Emhof

Emhoff stuck to black for the white rug, but added a playful twist to her look with a Puppets & Puppets cookie pattern bag. She wore a Khaite dress and Kiko Kistadinov boots.

Patti Wilson

Wilson wore a padlocked cape over a T-shirt dress adorned with two trompe-l’oeil black leather chest patches by Schiaparelli.