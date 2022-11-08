Olivia Rodrigo Performs at Rock Hall of Fame Induction in ’90s Cutout Dress





Olivia Rodrigo is truly a 90s girl living in a world of 22! The three-time Grammy Award winner’s latest look is both a little sweet and Acid. And just like Liv loves Taylor Swift songs, the Dusk movies, and Glossier, we love her cut-out dress, garter and shiny pumps embracing 2000s fashion. We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again Olivia has reach (and we’re not just talking about her singing skills). Pop’s Iconic Little Girl Can Wear All Her Designers’ Clothes Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo put on it. Who else can compete with Olivia’s gothic bustier, distressed leather midi dress, feather dress, and lingerie-inspired slip? His street style, touring wardrobe and cute civic-minded tees are truly unmatched. Olivia even turned out to be something of a beauty guru, as she slipped in beauty secrets like how to get shiny wavy locks and where to find her must-have pink lipstick. Fresh off of her daily makeup routine video, Rodrigo gave us a reason to wear our sundresses in the fall, complete with a distinct grunge outfit. On November 5, Olivia attended the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, which honors musicians and artists who have made significant contributions to the genre. To celebrate the induction of Dolly Parton, Eminem, Carly Simon and Lionel Richie into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Olivia performed “You’re So Vain” by Simon. For the occasion, Olivia wore a of At Shushu Tong Fall 2022 collection. The top of the mini features a structured corset with a cutout in the back, while the bottom extends into a pleated skirt. Frazer Harrison Jeff Kravitz Olivia chose schoolgirl-inspired accessories for her cut, opting for chunky black from Shushu Tong, transparent black suspenders, a velvet choker necklace with a silver pendant and earrings. For glamour, Rodrigo opted for long lashes and a subtly glittery winged eyeliner that created a rocker-chic vibe. Liv also wore a coral version of the sunburned blush trend, pairing it with pink lips, wavy hair and black nails. The “good 4 u” singer ended the evening with an Instagram carousel of event photos, captioning the series “feeling incredibly lucky and honored to have helped induct the gorgeous Carly Simon into the Rock Hall of Fame. n roll last night. being in a room with some of the greatest songwriters of all time was something i will never forget. Congratulations Carly Ily!!!! @rockhall.” LOVE…ADY Curly tweed sheath dress Maxx Shift Mini Dress Now 66% off Classic Scoop Neck Sleeveless Swing Dress Maryloo Black Patent Mary Jane Pumps Steve Madden Mingle Mary Jane Platform Pump in Black Abby is an editorial assistant at Seventeen, covering pop culture, beauty, life and health. When she’s not busy watching the latest true-crime docu-series, you can find her strolling through Sephora, finding the perfect dress, or jogging with her pup.

