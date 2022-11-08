Boise State Athletics





Boise, Idaho Boise State beat Multnomah 121-64 in its season opener Monday, breaking a school record for points scored in a single game. Boise State beat Multnomah 121-64 in its season opener Monday, breaking a school record for points scored in a single game. The Broncos (1-0) stormed out of the gates, leading the Lions 23-8 midway through the first quarter. The team held on tight in the first half and took a 68-34 lead at the break, with four players already at double figures. The team kept the momentum going in the second half, beating Multnomah 53-30 in the final two periods, including a three-point shot from Linsey Lovrovich with 48 seconds left to break the previous record of 117. Quotes “It was just a fun night. Last year we struggled to shoot from the perimeter and tonight we made 16 triples. We scored 46 baskets and had 26 assists. Everyone was able to to play and everyone scored, so we’re pretty happy.” the head coach Gordy Presnel “We came in wanting to run our offense effectively and be able to shoot from the perimeter. The rim narrowed a bit last year. Mary Kay hit the front three and got us going. We’re ready to play.” Presnell Best Broncos – Nathalie Pasco scored a team-high 20 points off the bench, shooting 8 of 16 from the field.

– Abby Muse finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, recording the 13th double-double of his career.

– Linsey Lovrovich scored a career-high 12 points on the night.

– Dani Bayes hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points in his debut. Notable – 121 points is the most points scored by the Broncos in a single game in program history. The previous record was 117 against the Northwest Nazarene on January 5, 1988.

– Boise State also broke a field goal record with 46. The previous record was 43 against Whitman on Jan. 3, 1989.

– 16 three-pointers made is the second-most three-pointers the Broncos have made in a game. The team shot 57.1% from beyond the arc.

– Boise State scored 67 points off the bench in the win. And after The Broncos host Eastern Washington (1-0) Friday at 6:30 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.

