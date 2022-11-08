Catwalk canned for Cup Week fashion contest

The podium is a victim of Cup & Show Weeks offers in a largely post-Covid-19 New Zealand.

Following the success of the 2021 fashion contest held online due to Covid-19 gathering limits, organizers wanted to ensure the event retains such an option.

Fashionistas across the country can enter up to five outfits per category in The Crossing Fashion Starts Here contest, including a mix of online entries and in-person exposure.

But the gateway has been canned because online participants cannot participate.

Cantabrian Janet Bramham has competed for the last five of the 30 years she’s been at the races and says at 62 she enjoys going to the fashion show in person as a statement that mature women can walk the runway too on a podium.

These competitions all started in Melbourne in the 1960s to bring in women [to the races] … it was only really Covid that changed it.

It’s fun to dress up and walk around, talk to other girls about what they’re wearing.

She was disappointed that her tangerine leather dress and spiked hat weren’t on display as they might have been in previous years, but she was positive about supporting the races as a whole, saying it was a privilege, not a right.

Angela Miller, who won the Race Day fashion contest in 2014, was heading to the area to compete, as she has done for nearly a decade.

She feared the online option would make the contest vulnerable, suggesting that entrants could submit outfits they had used in other contests, creating an unfair advantage.

I think to win you should be there on the day… it’s the day of the New Zealand Cup in Christchurch, you think you would want someone to attend and pay the ticket to win.

Michael Stanton, the best-dressed man at Riccarton Park Racecourse in 2017, is not entering this year but has embraced the mixed method.

I can understand the apprehension…but they are [the races] try to attract more interest in the event. This week is a premium week in Christchurch, he said.

He said it allows locals to enjoy the event in person, while opening it up to other regions to participate, it’s good for tourism, good for the city, he said .

people do [the competition] because fashion makes them feel good. It’s not about winning a prize.

Organizer Courtney Stone said the contest had already attracted 50 entrants and the organizing team didn’t think the changes would make it any less enjoyable.

In 2021, they added a Contemporary category to the contest, and this year the best dressed couple is new. The other categories are Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man and Something Blue.

Entry to the contest is free, and outfits and judging will be shared on the organizers @addingtonraceway Instagram page throughout the day.