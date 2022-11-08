I bought my wedding dress for $150 in a Starbucks parking lot – but something terrible happened as I was walking down the aisle

A WOMAN has shared the story of her wedding dress on the seventh anniversary of her big day.

Kylie, a content creator who uses her TikTok as a “personal diary”, shared the video with his 75,000 TikTok followers.

3 Kylie, a content creator, shared her wedding story in honor of her seventh birthday Credit: TikTok/_kylifornia

3 She had bought her wedding dress for $150 in a Starbucks parking lot Credit: TikTok/_kylifornia

“I bought my wedding dress in a Starbucks parking lot and tried it on in the Starbucks bathroom,” she began.

“A guy and his fiancee weren’t getting married anymore so he was selling all their stuff, and I found this wedding dress for $150,” she explained.

She had the dress altered at a random laundromat.

“I walked in, I was like hey can you fix this? They said yeah, when can you get it back?” she laughed.

She was measured and three days later the dress was picked up.

“The whole wedding was on a baller budget, you don’t even know,” she joked.

She was fast forward to the wedding day the moment she was walking down the aisle when something mortifying happened to the dress.

“I hadn’t even had my period, it was like a stressful time, it happened,” she said.

Her little cousin Taylor was holding the train of the dress at the time, pushing it aside so it looked pretty.

“I started lifting him suspiciously, we’re both staring at my legs, I was like ‘fuck it,'” she said.

“I look at her and I’m like, Taylor, we gotta run.”

She ran away from the wedding and didn’t tell anyone.

3 She explained that she started her period in her dress just before she walked down the aisle Credit: TikTok/_kylifornia

She and her cousin ran to the bathroom, locked themselves in, and her cousin went to get help.

Her grandmother helps with a bottle of vodka and towels.

“That shit couldn’t have gone back, but it was so funny,” she said.

“I clean my legs, my grandma cleans my dress, my cousin came out to tell everyone what’s going on or at least that I’m not running away from my marriage,” she explained.

Luckily, no blood could be seen on the outside and was only contained inside the robe.

“To this day, those stains are there…and that’s how legacies are created,” she joked.

The viral video gained over 275,000 likes and viewers took to the comments to react to the hilarious and unfortunate story.

“Happened to me too, I bought my dress from a thrift store so no big deal,” one commenter said.

“Grandma: I don’t know what’s going on, but I know it takes vodka,” joked another.

“I really want to see this dress, it all looks like essential memories,” said a third.