The winners of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards are…





Christina Ricci and Womenswear Designer of the Year Catherine Holstein Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images On Monday night, the CFDA gathered a very powerful assortment of designers, models, celebrities and industry insiders at Casa Cipriani in downtown New York for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. The hilarious Natasha Lyonne hosted the ceremony, which was presented in partnership with Amazon Fashion, while Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough served as co-hosts. In addition to honoring 2022’s greatest accomplishments in American fashion, this year’s event also celebrated the CFDA’s 60th anniversary. Natasha Lyonne and fashion icon Lenny Kravitz Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images An illustrious group of presenters, including Cher, Christina Ricci, Anna Wintour, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, Bradley Cooper and Joel Kim Booster, took to the stage to present the awards below throughout the evening. While a few of the evening’s winners were revealed ahead of time, winners in the Womenswear Designer, Menswear Designer, Accessories Designer and Emerging Designer categories – each voted for by members of the industry – were announced live at the event. See all the winners below (and if you want to be analytical, see all the nominees here and see last year’s winners here). Trevor Noah and Menswear Designer of the Year Emily Bode Aujla Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein for Khaite American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Bode Aujla for Bode American Accessories Designer of the Year: Raul Lopez for Luar American Emerging Designer of the Year: Elena Velez Ezra J. William, Tina Leung, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Eva Chen and Phillip Lim Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Board of Directors Award: Virgil Aboh Scroll to continue Fashion icon: Lenny Kravitz Positive Social Influencer Award: Slaysians from The House of Slay with Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert: Andrew Bolton Amazon Innovation Award: Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede of Skims Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts Media Awards in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard: Patti Wilson Environmental Sustainability Award: The United Nations (to be accepted by Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations) Stylist Price: law cockroach Kerry Washington and Law Roach, winner of the Stylist Award Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Special anniversary price: Jeffrey Banks Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter. Front page photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

