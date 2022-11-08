new consultation to define holistic and concrete goals for a net positive industry

SHARM EL SHEIKH, November 8, 2022 –Today at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) announced that they have partnered to launch the consultation on fashion industry to seek public input on consistent and measurable fashion industry impact goals.

The fashion industry targets consultation will aim to identify and converge existing industry-aligned targets, according to the five priorities of the Fashion CEO Agenda: Respectful and safe working environments, better remuneration systems, resource management, choice of smart materials and circular systems. In addition, the consultation will seek to articulate new goals where they are not currently covered, such as criteria for buying practices and circular design to establish a pathway to a positive bottom line. (1) fashion industry.

The new consultation will be a multi-stakeholder project led by GFA – a non-profit organization that promotes industry collaboration on fashion sustainability to accelerate impact and UNEP, which will draw on the expertise of the wider UN network throughout the process . Together, GFA and UNEP invite stakeholders and partners from across the global value chain, including brands, retailers, NGOs, manufacturers, data providers, innovators, intergovernmental organizations, policy makers , etc., to share their views on the performance indicators and milestones that the industry should strive to meet and, most importantly, to assess the tools and support these players need to move to the action.

The fashion and textile industry is responsible for part 300 million jobs worldwide, which support vital livelihoods, but also create significant social and occupational risks for workers. Meanwhile, if the fashion industry continues on its current trajectory, it will fall short of the decarbonization targets required to comply with the UNFCCC’s 1.5 degree trajectory by 50%. (2). The fashion value chain also has a significant impact on ecosystems through land use, resource use and pollution. Progress requires a holistic path to respecting planetary sustainability, providing dignified work and protecting the human rights of these millions of people and their communities.

next UNEP report, Sustainability and Circularity in the Textile Value Chain: A Global Roadmap and global fashion agendas recent GFA monitorreport sets out priorities and actions that all key stakeholders can take towards transformation. However, this transformation will require stakeholders to work together towards common goals that will reduce the impact of fashion and create positive social and environmental contributions.

We know that dealing with the complex matrix of environmental and social issues prevalent in the fashion industry can seem overwhelming, especially when acting in isolation. That’s why, at Global Fashion Agenda, we recognize the unparalleled value of collaboration. We are excited to work with UNEP and seize the broader industry direction for goals that will accelerate the fashion industry, united in their goal of a net positive industry,” said Federica Marchionni, CEO from Global Fashion Agenda.

Through the consultation, the organizations intend to clarify and strengthen accountability by concluding a series of consistent, measurable, monitored and comprehensive objectives, so that the industry is able to understand the current state of progress, the areas to focus on to accelerate impact and the time frame to do so.

Addressing climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss requires a collaborative and holistic approach. Together with partners within the United Nations and beyond, UNEP is working to ensure a fair and effective transition to circularity in which all stakeholders participate. UNEP welcomes this unique opportunity with GFA to consult with the textile sector, including on circularity, chemicals in products, gender, worker protection and business models to ensure that all voices are understood and enlighten ambitions,” said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director, Economics and Industry Department.

The consultation will consist of an online survey for feedback on the targets which will be available in multiple languages ​​and regional workshops organized by UNEP in Latin America and the Caribbean, West Asia, Asia Pacific and Africa.

NOTES TO EDITORS

(1) A net positive industry is one that gives back more to the natural world, people, societies and the economy than it takes out. The goals to be set by the consultation will not be directly responsible for a net positive industry, but will help set the path towards it by encouraging ambitious sustainability strategies that reduce harm, but also produce positive results for the environment and societies.

(2) Global Fashion Agenda, McKinsey & Company. (2020) Fashion on the climate.

Learn more about the Consultation and how to participate. Feedback is welcome by February 2023, after which feedback analysis will be shared and aligned goals will be unveiled in the 2023 ACM release Fashion CEO Agenda at the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition in June 2023. An assessment of the industry’s progress towards these goals will be published in future editions of The GFA monitor from 2023.

About the Global Fashion Agenda

Global Fashion Agendais a non-profit organization that encourages industry collaboration on fashion sustainability to accelerate impact. With the vision of a net positive fashion industry, she drives action by mobilizing, inspiring, influencing and educating all stakeholders.

About the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)

UNEP is the world’s leading voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations. Since its inception in 1972, UNEP has used several cross-sectoral sub-programs, in particular its work in textiles is taking shape by providing strategic leadership and encouraging industry-wide collaboration to accelerate a just transition to a sustainable and circular textile value chain, while supporting sound management of chemicals.

UNEP report Sustainability and circularity in the textile value chain: global assessment identified environmental and socio-economic hotspots and mapped initiatives to address them. Its upcoming roadmap report sets out a common transformation agenda for all players in the value chain. UNEP’s work on textiles relies on multi-stakeholder consultation and collaboration across all regions for a holistic and inclusive approach. This includes participation in the United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Fashionan initiative of United Nations agencies and allied organizations designed to comprehensively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals through coordinated action in the fashion sector.

