Lenny Kravitz Receives Fashion Icon Award at 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

NEW YORK There aren’t many venues that can bring together Cher, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart and Lenny Kravitz. Again, the CFDA FashionRewards are not just any room.

The biggest names in fashion and entertainment flooded downtown Manhattan at Cipriani South Street to gather and celebrate at the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s 2022 annual event on Monday evening, in honor of the organization’s 60th anniversary.

Fashion is often a mirror, both showing us where we are and offering a glimpse of where we’ve been, and attendees cheered for a mix of the two as they celebrated sartorial icons and fledgling visionaries.

“What I’ve learned along the way is that being yourself is the most important thing you can do,” said Kravitz, who won the Night Fashion Icon award. . “And that you’re going to make mistakes. I’ve certainly had my share of fashion failures, but that’s part of evolution.”

Champagne flowed and guests mingled and mingled for an hour of cocktails and dinner, where Gigi Hadid and Trevor Noah chatted between courses and Katie Homes shared a table with ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn.

Every celebrity imaginable floated in the room: Jayden Smith, Jesse Williams, Bernadette Peters, Halle Bailey, Amanda Seyfried, Mariska Hargitay, Bowen Yang, Trevor Noah, Tinashe, Christina Ricci, Bradley Cooper, Janelle Mone and Vanessa Hudgens.

Kim Kardashian honored with the Amazon Innovation Award

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Khlo Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, cheered for Kim Kardashian as she accepted the Amazon Innovation Award alongside her Skims co-founder and CEO Jens Grede and his founding partner Emma Grede for their work on the shapewear brand.

Family dynamics played into Kardashian’s speech: “Mom, turn off your phone,” Kardashian said with a laugh as a phone in the crowd started ringing.

Kidding aside, the 42-year-old got serious in a call for inclusion.

“We are so proud of Skims’ ability to innovate not only with our products, but also with our mission of inclusiveness. We have been focused since our launch on continuing the way the industry is embracing size, equality and diversity as a fixture isn’t just a trend,” said Kardashian, who received the Martha Stewart “Skims Fan” award.

‘Russian Doll’ actress Natasha Lyonne hosted the festivities, gathering uncertaintylaughs with jokes about the lack of diversity in voting and fashion.

“I love any industry that combines utter eccentricity with short tempers, indoor chain smoking, vague exclusivity, impeccable aesthetics, fleeting taste, and a Sackler family-sponsored weight loss program” , said Lyonne.

Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough served as co-hosts for the awards, presented in partnership with Amazon.

Zendaya Stylist Law Roach Says “Anything Is Possible”

Kerry Washington, who was on hand to present stylist and self-proclaimed image architect Law Roach with the top stylist award, recounted Roach’s rise from his humble Chicago roots to finding inventive ways to dress up-and-coming actress Zendaya, with whom he created some of the most memorable red carpet looks.

“In 2016, I was invited with Michael Kors to come to the CFDA Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom, and I sat in the kitchen and watched from the kitchen as the waiters serve your food and serve your drinks and I just said, ‘One day I’m going to be on that stage,” an overwhelmed Roach said. “I’m the example that anything is possible.”

Lenny Kravitz, most honored at the CFDA Awards

Accepting his award, presented to him by Bradley Cooper, Kravitz said he was “tremendously grateful” that “we can come together tonight and celebrate our fashion and our expression.”

Other winners of the night included Raul Lopez de Luar for accessories designer; Elena Velez for the emerging designer; Emily Bode Aujla de Bode for menswear designer; and Catherine Holstein de Khaite for womenswear designer.

For the council’s 60th anniversary, the organization has created a special one-time anniversary award, given to longtime member Jeffrey Banks. Virgil Abloh received a posthumous honour, TheBoard of Trustees, accepted by his wife Shannon Abloh. Slaysians from The House of Slay, along with Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William, won the Positive Social Influencer award for their work fighting Asian hate, while the United Nations won received the award for environmental sustainability.

Metropolitan Museum of ArtCostume Institute curator Andrew Bolton wins Founder’s Award, while breaking new groundStylist Patti Wilson thanked collaborator Cher and the nuns at her childhood Catholic school for inspiring her while accepting the media award. Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

