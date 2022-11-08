Fashion
Filippa K CEO Rikard Frost explains how niche luxury fashion brands can thrive in China
Niche luxury fashion houses are expanding in China, using digital tools to retain audiences in the world’s second-largest economy.
In this episode of Alicast, we talk to CEO of Scandinavian fashion house Filippa Ks, Rikard Frost, about connecting with Chinese consumers.
Originally from Sweden, Frost joined Filippa K last year with a mission to reboot Filippa K for the post-pandemic landscape using her experience in e-commerce.
Frost has spent more than a decade leading Acne Studios’ digital transformation from a local denim brand to an international fashion house. He then became Alexander Wang’s Chief Consumer Officer based in New York.
Rikard Frost is also a China veteran. He launched Alexander Wang on Alibaba Groups Tmall in 2020 and earlier this year introduced Filippa K to the digital marketplace, which connects businesses with over a billion consumers in China.
The Chinese market is too big, too important and too influential to ignore. What I learned during my time at Acne Studios and Alexander Wang is really how powerful the market can be if you have something that resonates with the Chinese customer, Frost said.
We spoke to Frost at the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, the world’s largest retail event, and asked her what it takes to stand out from the crowd.
You need to think about what to offer customers that give them the best value and why they should choose our brand during this massive festival, Frost said.
Filippa K created a small capsule collection in one of her best-known categories, knitwear, for Tmall shoppers during 11.11.
Entering the world’s second largest economy is part of the Stockholm-headquartered brands’ international growth strategy.
Philip K., known for its minimalism and categories such as down jackets and woolen outerwear, believes its commitment to sustainable fashion will help it appeal to Chinese consumers. The brand uses organic cotton, recycled fibers and materials that promote animal welfare in its collections.
Often, when I traveled to China before the pandemic, it was very striking to see how the Chinese consumer was curious about new ways to shop and just wanted new things; and I thought maybe we could be one of those new things that will make a difference,” Frost said.
Filippa K’s international push comes as the climate crisis weighs on buying decisions around the world. A recent survey found that 90% of Chinese consumers already know the importance of sustainable shopping.
About 80% of Chinese consumers try to avoid plastics and nearly half have bought second-hand or organic clothes in the past two years, said consultancy Roland Berger, which conducted the survey in collaboration with the fashion industry magazine WWD.
There’s a growing interest in mindful consumption, Frost said. Consumption behaviors and patterns will need to change over time to sustain the planet and the environment, Frost said.
In 2014, Filippa K developed a circularity strategy that guided her efforts to reduce, reuse, repair and recycle clothing to reduce its impact on the planet.
The Filippa Ks Tmall store was launched in August with the Fall/Winter 2022 collections and the basic collections of women’s, men’s, sports and loungewear. Artistic Director Liisa Kessler’s debut collection for Filippa K, Spring/Summer 2023, will be available from November.
Kessler, German/Finnish polyglot, join the brand from French fashion house Saint Laurent earlier this year, becoming the first successor to Filippa Knutsson who co-founded the brand in 1993.
Founded in 1993, Filippa K is majority owned by Novaxthe investment arm of the Axel Johnson family business.
For more tips from entrepreneurs and brands on how to successfully navigate the world's second-largest economy
