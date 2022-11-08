Men’s Travel Style: Tips for Men on the Trail to Fashion’s Holy Grail | fashion trends





Comfort is the essence of fashion and vacation, so they should go hand in hand where a travel bag is only complete when it's filled with outfits that keep you ready and comfortable for all things sightseeing. . After all, the holidays truly belong to you when you're feeling cool, comfortable, confident, and always Instagram-ready! In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Priyanka Sagar, fashion designer at DaMENSCH, explains how to pull off menswear travel fashion while making comfort a priority: 1. Tees T-shirts are undoubtedly the most basic piece of clothing in every man's wardrobe, and holiday fashion is no exception. A platter of options ranging from simple relaxed fit to fashionable polo shirts, they're versatile enough for rigorous journeys to nightlife charting and suit every style, mood and vibe. T-shirts are the go-to piece that will always keep you ready to match any holiday mood!



2. Trendy joggers A vacation can go from lazy to crazy in an instant. To jump on whatever you can bring, a pair of fashionable joggers are essential for travelers. Far from the rotten pajamas, with a few well-fitting chic joggers, you will always have a relaxed and elegant fit ready to go! Joggers are your license to make everyone gaga with these enviable vacation photos. 3. Shorts Easy-to-wear shorts are the centerpieces of comfortable daytime attire and no longer need to be limited to just the beaches. Shorts can do so much more for you than just being your lounge companion. Be ready to roll in a stylish outfit by simply pairing shorts with printed shirts or stylish tees. In fact, with hundreds of styles, fits and prints to choose from, a comfortable and cool pair of shorts can take you a long way, literally!



4. Comfortable indoor clothes The most essential part of a male wardrobe is the loungewear section. Yet he rarely receives his fair share of care and attention. Comfortable loungewear is a constant, whatever the occasion, why should travel be any different? Soft, stretchy, breathable and comfortable loungewear will take you anywhere and ensure you're ready for the world inside and out! 5. Shirt A travel bag is incomplete without a shirt. From tropical prints for chilly days to tailored pastels for when you want all eyes on you, there's a shirt for every season to keep you cool and chic. Make a statement by pairing your signature layered shirt with a contrasting sleeveless t-shirt and voila! You are now ready for a perfectly Instagrammable vacation.



Whatever your style, creating a fun outfit will now be more accessible than getting all your friends together for a trip. Well, however your next vacation looks like, this time take a break from all the boring because apparently comfort is in!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/mens-travel-style-tips-for-men-on-the-trail-to-fashion-s-holy-grail-101667893513507-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

