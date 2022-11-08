Fashion
Kylie Jenner rocks ’90s fashion in a vintage Thierry Mugler dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York
Kylie Jenner jumped back in time and donned a stunning, form-fitting Thierry Mugler dress from the late ’90s when she arrived at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City earlier on Monday.
The Kardashians star, 25, put on a rather long display in the high slit dress as she posed for a photo at the ceremony at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.
The CFDA Fashion Awards, short for Council of Fashion Designers of America, is an annual event created to honor and recognize talent in the fashion industry.
Stunning: Kylie Jenner, 25, donned a vintage Thierry Mugler dress as she attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York earlier on Monday
The businesswoman opted for an eye-catching one-shoulder ensemble with the upper part of the dress containing sheer, ruched fabric.
The right arm contained a sleeve that fell past his wrist and was made of the same sheer fabric.
The lower part of the dress showed off the star’s toned legs with a high slit on the left side of the black velvet skirt draped around her lower waist.
Kylie donned a pair of classic black heels to complete her overall look for the glamorous evening.
Vintage-inspired: The TV personality’s ensemble was from Mugler’s fall 1999 show, Vogue reported
Pose: The star struck a few of her classic poses as she stopped for a brief photo op once she arrived at the scene in Manhattan
According vogue,Kylie donned a Thierry Mugler dress from the brand’s Fall 1999 collection.
Her hair was slicked back into a chic bun, with a few curly pieces sweeping across the classic bun and across her forehead.
To accessorize her ensemble for the evening, the Kylie Cosmetics founder added a pair of diamond earrings as well as a large ring on her left hand.
Her makeup was elegantly done, consisting of a simple coat of black mascara to bring out her eyes, a glossy nude-colored lipstick and a pink blush on her cheeks.
The mother-of-two seemed to be having fun making a fashion statement at the awards show.
Unique: Kylie’s dress choice contained a sheer, ruched top and the lower part consisted of a black velvet skirt with a high slit
Getting ready: The mother-of-two was seen in front of the cameras as she prepared to display some of her best poses
Close-up: The reality TV star also stopped for some close-up photos to preview the material of the Thierry Mugler dress
The CFDA was established in 1962 and celebrated its 60th anniversary at the ceremony.
Talented singer and music icon Lenny Kravitz was honored at the evening with the 2022 Fashion Icon Award.
According to the organization official siteCFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement, “The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards will not only celebrate the best and brightest talents in American fashion, but also mark the CFDA’s 60th anniversary milestone.”
After taking solo photos, Kylie was then joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and the duo took a few more shots together.
The reality TV star donned a long-sleeved black dress that flowed to the floor, with a small slit at the bottom. She added a pair of bold gold earrings for a pop of color.
Special evening: During the ceremony on Monday, Lenny Kravitz was honored with the Fashion Icon Award 2022
Mother-daughter duo: Kylie was then joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and the two took pictures together at the CFDA Fashion Awards
Color palette: Similar to Kylie, Kris also opted for a black dress as she attended the ceremony with her daughters
Kylie’s sisters were also in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. However, Kourtney seemed absent from the event.
In a recent conversation with CR Fashion Book, the TV personality opened up about plans to pass down her stylish wardrobe to her daughter, Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott.
“I have the most amazing pieces and can’t wait to share all of my archives with her when she’s older,” the star said.
“I’m so excited to see how she will wear them and style them!” Kylie additionally gushed towards the publication.
Family time: Most of Kylie’s sisters also attended, including Kim, Khloe and Kendall
Passing on her looks: In an interview with CR Fashion Book in September, Kylie said she was thrilled to pass on her ‘entire archive’ of clothes to her daughter, Stormi
