Can fashion stop greenwashing? | BoF

For 10 years, the H&Ms Conscious collection has promised consumers a more responsible choice. This month, the label was pulled from shelves and online listings.

Its abrupt withdrawal is the result of a massive campaign to crack down on greenwashing that is forcing a rapid rethink of how brands market products they deem more sustainable.

Although rarely a talking point a few years ago, consumers’ growing appetite for products that can claim lower environmental impact or better social outcomes has helped fuel a sustainability marketing frenzy in all corners of the world. fashion industry.

In September, British super-fast fashion brand Boohoo launched a campaign positioning Kourtney Kardashian as its new sustainability ambassador. Meanwhile, Chinas Shein, often criticized as a symbol of unnecessary overconsumption, has paired its meteoric rise with meteoric commitments to confront its impact, an evolution straight out of the industry standard playbook.

But the free-for-all eco-marketing that has prevailed in recent years is facing a settling of scores, with regulators taking aim at vague, unsubstantiated and misleading claims.

Consumer protection authorities in the Netherlands and Norway have halted a number of high-profile campaigns this year, including H&Ms; Asos and Boohoo are among the companies whose marketing is being investigated in the UK; the European Union is set to set rules on how brands should safeguard green claims at the end of this month.

While much of the action is centered on Europe, brands have been the subject of class action lawsuits for alleged greenwashing in the United States, and consumers are increasingly aware of the problem around the world. Regulations in one jurisdiction are likely to affect behavior more broadly.

This has left brands facing a rapidly changing regulatory landscape, with the boundaries of what is acceptable always shifting.

At Swedens H&M, a new sustainable marketing strategy is still in progress. Its Conscious label is gone, but so are the environmental materials scorecards it introduced last year. These were intended to buttress a shift the company was already trying to make towards more accurate, data-driven reporting until regulators concluded this year that the widely used scoring tool they relied on was not strong enough.

It’s an environment the industry must navigate carefully to avoid reputational damage, costly marketing overhauls and fines.

We have a dedicated team working on it, said Pascal Brun, sustainability manager at H&M. We also have to adapt to the situation; what’s true now might not be true six months from now. The industry is moving pretty fast right now for good reason.

Find a new language

Over the past five years, French luxury conglomerate Kering has published a set of standards to guide its brands and their suppliers on best practices for sourcing raw materials and manufacturing in line with the company’s sustainability ambitions, that President François-Henri Pinault described as inherent to luxury. This year he added marketing claims guidelines.

The move was both a response to a growing number of requests for help from brands and intended to anticipate the wave of regulations sweeping across Europe. There’s a lot of confusion, said Antonella Centra, general counsel and head of corporate affairs and sustainability at Gucci, Kerings’ biggest brand.

Gucci has set up a panel of external experts to ensure that the advertising claims have been verified and are substantiated. Guidance from parent company Kerings tells brands to avoid fuzzy but vague marketing terms and instead focus on language that is precise, clearly contextualized and backed by evidence.

The recommendations reflect regulatory guidelines and policies already in place or about to come into effect in certain key markets. For example, calling a product biodegradable is prohibited in France, where claims of carbon neutrality of products or services will be strictly regulated from next year.

Changes in how brands talk about sustainability continue to filter through the market, but the language companies use is changing in tangible ways.

We used to see a lot of very vague terms like eco-friendly or sustainable or green packaging or whatever, but there wasn’t a lot of substance in what the brands were claiming, said Emilie Carasso, head of imprint. worldwide at the consulting firm Quantis. We saw brands becoming more specific and more complex in what they claim.

The Great Green Silence

Not all brands see the current crisis as an opportunity to step up. Instead, there’s a risk that many will simply shut up, industry insiders said.

Although stated consumer demand for more ethical and environmentally friendly products has fueled the rise of fashion eco-marketing, it has not always reflected actual buying behavior. This has left some companies to conclude that increasing regulatory scrutiny creates a risk not worth taking.

We act for many consumer brands and retailers and it’s up there with the top five things people are talking about and most concerned about, said Ciara Cullen, partner at law firm RPC. In some cases, companies are responding by upgrading the skills of existing team members, hiring experts, and building closer ties between marketing teams, policy specialists, and legal compliance departments. The other extreme is that some brands, especially smaller ones, absolutely fear getting it wrong, Cullen said.

Even when companies don’t give in to this kind of green silence, brands say the regulatory deluge risks dampening the industry’s commercial incentives to invest in more responsible practices by making associated products less accessible and attractive.

Overall, when consumers actually buy their declared values, they search using the buzzwords that regulators frown upon. And in marketing, when you try to get more technical, it immediately gets boring, said Guccis Centra. Social messages from brands that address environmental or social topics have limited engagement. This is something we need to change, she said.

Striking the balance between accurate, transparent information and buzzy branding is something fashion will need to improve on, regulators say. Bad information is worse than no information, said Tonje Drevland, head of the Norwegian Consumer Authority’s monitoring department. The consumer watchdog has a number of open investigations into fashion brands and is considering imposing fines on those misleading consumers.

The battle for standards

The current climate of caution is likely to persist until there are common, agreed standards for how brands should back up their green claims.

For example, France is set to require brands to put environmental impact labels on clothes and shoes from next year, but companies are saying exactly how this should be calculated. has not yet been defined. Existing methodologies have come under heavy criticism from environmental activists, as well as some industry groups and consumer watchdogs.

The issue comes to a head at the European Union level, where policy makers are struggling to establish a framework for measuring the environmental impact of products.

Environmental groups and lobbies for natural fibers like wool are strongly criticizing the proposal currently making its way to the European Commission in Brussels, arguing that it fails to address critical issues such as social impact or the full life cycle of a garment, relies on inadequate and inconsistent data and has been overly influenced by the industry’s own interests.

Brands are also stepping up their lobbying efforts, pushing for an agreed-upon, albeit imperfect, set of standards.

How we communicate, how we disclose, how we build the trust we need to align with a single standard has never been more important than now, said H&Ms Brun. We will be scrutinized and criticized until there are regulations that we need to set the bar a little higher than it is.