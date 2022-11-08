Luxury clothing brand Hadleigh’s opens new store in Palm Beach





Since marrying The Breakers 18 years ago, Ed and Gable Shaikh have dreamed of opening a fashion storefront in Palm Beach. On Monday, their vision became reality. The husband and wife designers opened their third Hadleigh store at 209Royal Poinciana Way. Read more:Fashion designer Catherine Prevost opens a new store on Worth Avenue The luxury fashion brand, founded 13 years ago and named after the couple’s eldest daughter, offers Italian-made clothing and accessories for men and women in bold, colorful designs. He is known for his signature feminine shirt dresses and modern masculine leisure looks, Gable Shaikh said. Each piece is handmade in Italy. “We have made Hadleighs a company that represents the highest quality, perseverance and luxury for everyday living,” said Gable Shaikh. “People come to us from all over the world for the finest handmade Italian pieces, each designed by Ed and myself. “We’ve never compromised on quality, ever. We’re driven by the name on the door and creating timeless pieces you’ll want to wear again and again for years to come.” The company’s 1,500-square-foot Palm Beach location brings the brand’s vibrant ready-to-wear collections to life for men and women, with touches of coastal-inspired décor and charm, Shaikh said. The space features an H-Beach section and a Hadleighs Blue palm leaf wall showcasing the brand’s signature slipper styles. The women’s section features handmade HGIRL shirt dresses, while the men’s lounge was designed as a gathering place for shoppers to sip a cocktail while selecting seasonal fabrics. “The Hadleighs Palm Beach store will be our showcase,” Shaikh said. “We’ll be bringing everything that’s true to who we are and pieces that will be exclusive to this location, including our newest slipper collaboration with revered artist Donald Robertson who draws inspiration from Palm Beach. “We will have a Hadleighs Beach shop all year round, a slipper wall and a special bar out back for anyone who wants to enjoy a Hadleighs cocktail.” Palm Beach from Hadleigh joins existing stores in Dallas and New York. The store will be open every day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Shaikh said she and her husband look forward to welcoming customers to their new store, which is at Royal Poinciana Plaza next to Henry’s Palm Beach. “We always knew we wanted to be in Palm Beach,” Gable Shaikh said. a place where we feel happiest. Our clothes are cheerful and colorful, and we have always dreamed of this day. Sharing our Hadleighs clothing with Palm Beach is a dream come true. Jodie Wagner is a reporter for the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. [email protected].Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

